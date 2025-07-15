Mary Kay Unveils 2025 Sustainability Report, Underscoring Key Milestones Across Social, Economic, And Environmental Spheres

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on

DALLAS, July 15, 2025 /3BL/ - Mary Kay Inc. , a global advocate for sustainability and women's empowerment, today announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, a comprehensive overview of the company's 2030 commitments and 2024 milestone achievements for creating positive impact around the world.

The annual report highlights Mary Kay's decades-long dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability – core pillars central to its business strategy and its purpose-driven legacy rooted in the company's mission of“enriching women's lives” around the world.

“For over 60 years, our company has championed a business model and key initiatives that empower women, help protect the planet, and model resilient communities,” said Ryan Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Mary Kay .“This year's report reaffirms our goals and commitments, while celebrating the measurable and meaningful impact we are creating worldwide.”

From product stewardship and biodiversity preservation to advancing women's equality and economic inclusion, and accelerating digitalization efforts to unleash entrepreneurship, Mary Kay continues to integrate sustainability into every facet of its business. Below are key 2024 highlights:

Environmental:



Responsible Packaging: Reaffirmed our commitments to reducing plastic intensity, increase post-consumer recycled content (PCR), and increase recycle-ready/recyclable packaging1. For example, the bottle of Mary Kay TimeWise® Targeted-Action® Toning Lotion contains 94% PCR content.

Sustainable Sourcing: 93% of Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) certified Palm Oil is used by our suppliers as of 2024 and 80% of our Shea use was sourced from the Global Shea Alliance (GSA) member suppliers.

Water Management: 100% of the water used at our Richard R. Rogers (R3) global R&D and Manufacturing facility in Texas is treated and recycled back into the local watershed. Impact Partnerships: Celebrated 37-year partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) representing 100 conservation projects supported and 16-year partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation (ADF) to preserve ecosystems in Texas and around the world through 34 projects.

Social:



Pink Changing Lives® : $230 million USD donated in monetary and in-kind donations by Mary Kay Inc. and its four Company-sponsored foundations globally since 19962.

Women's Empowerment: 600K+ women positively impacted globally through meaningful programs at the global, regional, and local levels as of 2024.

Future of STEM: 37 grants awarded to young women from 16 countries pursuing STEM careers and 8 grants awarded to female students through the“Madam C.J. Walker Scholarships” with The Society of Cosmetic Chemists (SCC) sponsored by Mary Kay as of 2024.

Impact Partnerships: Mary Kay served as a special award organization at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in 2024.

Women Powered: 63% of the global workforce at Mary Kay are female and 57% of leadership positions are held by women in our top 10 markets. 60% of our Executive team is female3.

Global Footprint: Mary Kay expanded into Kyrgyzstan.

Digitalization: Reimagined the digital selling experience through embracing digital opportunities while maintaining the hallmark of personalized service and attention our Independent Beauty Consultants (IBCs) are known for. In 2024, Mary Kay launched the“Phygital” campaign in Mexico and Brazil with Colombia to follow in 2025. Advocacy: Engaged in 100+ trade associations globally on a range of policy issues from direct selling and entrepreneurship to personal care and supply chain and logistics. In Brazil, Mary Kay contributed to the G20 Employment & Education Task Force (B20) Policy Paper .

Economic:

IN 2024 AND 2025, MARY KAY EARNED SIGNIFICANT RECOGNITIONS:



Named the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World 4 by Euromonitor International for three consecutive years, in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Ranked #9 on Forbes's Best Brands for Social Impact 2025 out of 3,900 brands. Mary Kay is the only beauty brand in the Top 10 and the only direct selling company on the list.

Ranked #11 in the Women's Wear Daily Beauty Inc.'s 2024 Top 100 Beauty Companies released in 2025.

Five Stars rating on Newsweek 2025 America's Greatest Workplaces for Women .

Honored with a “Leadership in Conservation and Sustainability Award” by Texan By Nature (TxN) in 2023 and again in 2024. Received a 2024 “Top Supply Chain Award” by The Supply & Demand Chain Executive for priority work on a shipment visibility solution in partnership with Tive, a leading provider.

Mary Kay's 2025 Sustainability Report is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and serves as a benchmark for stakeholders and partners seeking to drive collective impact.

To view the full report, visit here .

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 40 markets. For over 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal . Find us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn , or follow us on X .



1 Recyclable only where facilities exist.

2 While the Company has provided philanthropic support to charitable causes for many decades, official documentation began in 1996 with the founding of the Mary Kay Ash Foundation® (U.S.).

3 Women Representation and Leadership at Mary Kay (May 2025).

4“Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2025 Edition, value sales at RSP, 2024 data”