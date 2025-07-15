Arcadis Welcomes Transportation Leader Greg Spotts To Advance Mobility In Seattle And California

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis , a global leader in intelligence-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, today announced that Greg Spotts has joined the organization's Mobility leadership team to expand its presence and impact in the Seattle area and California. Spotts's appointment as West Coast Client Support Leader is a strategic move to enhance sustainable transportation solutions that support the unique needs of each community.

Spotts brings deep experience designing and implementing resilient mobility solutions from his roles as the Director of the Seattle Department of Transportation and Assistant Director and Chief Sustainability Officer at the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services.

As the director of the Seattle Department of Transportation, he accelerated a major capital program funded by the $930 million Levy to Move Seattle. Under his leadership, the department broke ground on more than 180 streetscape improvement projects by streamlining design, implementing performance management and enhancing community outreach. Notable completions included two Rapid Ride bus lines, six protected bike lanes, and seismic retrofits on ten bridges. Greg also prioritized bike and pedestrian safety, appointing the agency's first Chief Safety Officer, and implementing safety initiatives like a No Turn on Red zone in downtown and a Better Bike Barriers program in South Seattle.

During his tenure with the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services, Greg led projects to optimize the pothole turnaround time, launched the city's first bike lane maintenance program, and initiated an online inventory of the 650,000 street trees of Los Angeles.

Bringing innovative approaches to design and delivery, Spotts has championed resilient, community-focused solutions throughout his sixteen years in municipal government leadership positions. At Arcadis, he will play a critical role in strengthening the company's regional impact that aligns with evolving client priorities in the urban mobility space.

Peter Glus, US Mobility Growth Director at Arcadis, said : "We are delighted to welcome Greg to the Arcadis team. His vision and leadership in urban mobility will be invaluable as we continue to deliver solutions that prioritize community well-being and environmental stewardship."

Spotts expressed his enthusiasm for joining Arcadis, stating , "I'm passionate about maintaining and modernizing streets and infrastructure to serve people and the planet. Joining Arcadis gives me the opportunity to bring engineering, architecture, environmental, and digital capabilities to our clients, enabling more connected, resilient communities across Seattle and California."

Arcadis is a leading global partner driving some of the most transformative projects of our time. We help clients make sustainable choices by combining digital innovation, human expertise, and future-focused skills across environment, energy, water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors.

