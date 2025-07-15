Netskope Named A Leader In The Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Secure Access Service Edge Platforms For 2Nd Year In A Row

Highlighting strengths of its AI-ready security and networking architecture, Netskope recognized as a Leader and furthest in Vision in both Security Service Edge and SASE Platforms reports

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, a leader in modern security and networking, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has recognized the company for the second consecutive year as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Platforms. Following its recent recognition as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE):



Netskope is again a Leader in both the SSE and SASE Platforms Magic Quadrant reports.

Netskope is the only vendor positioned as furthest in Completeness of Vision for both Magic Quadrant reports: SSE and SASE Platforms. In the forthcoming companion SASE Platforms Critical Capabilities report, Netskope is the only vendor ranked as the highest scoring for three Use Cases and second highest for a fourth Use Case.

Netskope helps organizations modernize for the cloud and AI era by converging critical security, network, and analytics products into Netskope One , a powerful, unified platform. The unique architecture of Netskope One applies zero trust principles and AI innovations to optimize access, protect data, stop threats, and enable secure, work-from-anywhere connectivity.

"The right security and networking architecture is absolutely critical to how organizations modernize. With the purpose-built architecture of the Netskope One platform, and applying AI-ready security, our customers don't need to accept trade-offs between advanced security capabilities and network performance," said Sanjay Beri, CEO and co-founder, Netskope. "We are very proud of our continued recognition as a Leader in SASE, SSE, and other market categories. In this specific report, it is validating to see Gartner's recognition of Netskope as likely to shape the SASE Platforms market, including with our innovations in post-quantum cryptography and how we are diligently extending SASE to nonhuman AI agents. We are committed to innovation and meeting our customers anywhere they are in their SSE and SASE journeys."

For more on today's announcement, download a complimentary copy of the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Secure Access Service Edge from Netskope.

Among important capabilities, Netskope One includes fully integrated Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Enterprise Browser, Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), Unified Data Security, including DLP and data security posture management (DSPM), Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS), and Digital Experience Management (DEM), with patented innovations and proprietary AI models throughout the platform. Netskope One is powered by a highly performant private cloud infrastructure, the Netskope NewEdge Network, which is specifically designed to be ultrafast and deliver security for enterprise access to data, applications, cloud, websites, and AI, without performance trade-offs.

Notably, Netskope's recognition in leading SASE, SSE, and AI capabilities all align to Gartner forecast1, and strategic planning assumptions2 for the SASE market, which include:



By 2027, 50% of CIOs and chief information security officers (CISOs) will push for consistent secure access for all types of entities, including users and devices at branch office, campus and edge locations.

By 2028, 60% of SASE offerings will have integration with data security posture management (DSPM) products to manage and protect sensitive data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

By 2028, SASE offerings will make extensive use of generative AI techniques for advanced threat detection and enhance networking and security operational efficiencies.

By 2028, 30% of large organizations with expiring dual-vendor SASE contracts will not renew and instead consolidate to a single SASE platform.

By 2028, 50% of new SASE deployments will be on a single-vendor SASE Platform offering, up from 30% in 2025. By 2028, 70% of SD-WAN purchases will be part of a single-vendor SASE Platform offering, up 25% in 2025.

