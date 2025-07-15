IT Navigating Crises: Trade Wars, Tax Hikes, And Digital Disruption Present Opportunity For IT Departments, Says Info-Tech Research Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To support technology leaders in meeting these demands, Info-Tech has published new research, Adapt to Uncertainty With a Technology-First Action Plan . The firm's resource articulates practical, data-backed strategies for CIOs to respond to disruption with clarity and use technology to strengthen resilience and drive sustainable growth within organizations.

"Every single CIO has been impacted by financial constraints, tariff and regulatory changes, and workforce challenges. It is not a matter of if, but when", says Brittany Lutes , research director at Info-Tech Research Group . "The impact of these disruptions is causing a ripple through the organization, forcing many to act defensively, when history has shown those who operate offensively are rewarded."

Info-Tech's newly published research highlights how, in 2025, organizations faced a series of disruptive macro vulnerabilities that reshaped operations: Budget cuts led to tighter spending controls, trade tensions disrupted supply chains, and new regulations introduced complex demands across taxation, labor, environment, and vendor oversight. The firm's experts warn that expanding government involvement in these areas requires close attention to avoid costly setbacks.

Against this backdrop of increasing complexity, IT's role has become indispensable. Info-Tech's insights show that by identifying risks early and managing costs wisely, IT leaders can stabilize operations and drive meaningful progress.

The Adapt to Uncertainty With a Technology-First Action Plan blueprint outlines six key focus areas for IT leaders to navigate uncertainty and position their organizations for success:

Start by assessing how global uncertainty is affecting the broader business, not just the technology function. From there, identify mitigation strategies based on the likelihood and immediacy of impact. To stay ahead of disruption, develop and communicate a clear technology-first action plan that empowers the organization to respond with agility and resilience.Go beyond meeting basic cost-cutting mandates by identifying opportunities to significantly reduce spending across the organization. Use the savings to reallocate budget, talent, and resources toward strategic initiatives that drive innovation and long-term value.Do not let uncertainty derail the path to systematically pursuing IT excellence. Instead, CIOs and IT teams are advised to focus on the capabilities proven to have the highest impact.Prioritize knowledge retention and internal skill development to stay ahead of talent shortages and shifting workforce dynamics caused by global uncertainty.Rather than relying on long-term transformation roadmaps, focus on achieving tangible ROI by tapping into vendor capabilities and using the freed-up resources to accelerate business outcomes.Establish clear processes to implement the action plan, monitor progress closely, and adjust quickly to stay aligned with shifting priorities.

"Change is inevitable, but it does not have to be hard. Establish adaptive practices in your change plan to ensure that it remains on track and continuously moving in the right direction," explains Lutes .

The firm's study highlights that organizations that accelerated digital transformation during the pandemic continue to outperform their peers, proving that decisive investment in technology yields long-term benefits even in times of uncertainty.

