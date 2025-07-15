Ticketsocket And Jampack Announce Strategic Partnership To Integrate Travel Packages Into White-Label Ticketing Platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TicketSocket, a leading provider of customizable ticketing and registration solutions, and Jampack, the premier platform for travel packaging, today announced a new partnership. This integration allows event organizers to seamlessly bundle hotel accommodations and other travel experiences with tickets, creating a powerful new ancillary revenue stream and simplifying operations for the box office.

The collaboration integrates Jampack's advanced travel technology directly into TicketSocket's robust white-label ticketing ecosystem. Event producers can now offer fans dynamically priced travel packages, combining the convenience of a one-stop shop with the trust of purchasing directly from the event's official platform. This enhances the overall fan experience while providing organizers with a unified system for sales data and reporting.

"For years, our mission has been to empower event organizers with the most flexible and powerful tools to control their brand and revenue," said Mark Miller, CEO of TicketSocket. "Partnering with Jampack was a natural next step. It allows our clients to unlock a significant new revenue stream through travel packages, all within the seamless, white-labeled environment they already trust. This is about giving our partners another major lever for growth."

Key benefits of the TicketSocket and Jampack integration include:



Unified Sales & Reporting: All travel package sales data is piped directly into the TicketSocket platform, creating a single source of truth for ticket reporting and eliminating the need for manual reconciliation.

Streamlined Operations: The integration automates order fulfillment and financial settlement for travel, freeing up event staff to focus on creating amazing experiences.

Enhanced Fan Experience: Attendees can purchase official tickets and book their hotel in a single, secure transaction on the event's branded website, boosting confidence and convenience. Increased Ancillary Revenue: Organizers can easily create and sell high-margin travel packages, capturing revenue that would otherwise be spent on third-party travel sites.

"We are committed to making life easier for event producers and their teams," said Andrew Citores, CEO at Jampack. "We know the complexities of ticketing and the critical importance of getting it right. By integrating with TicketSocket's best-in-class platform, we are streamlining the process of selling travel packages, making it a simple, consistent, and powerful tool for revenue generation and fan loyalty."

This partnership represents a shared commitment to innovation, providing the events industry with the tools needed to adapt and thrive by offering more value to their attendees.

About TicketSocket:

TicketSocket provides event organizers and developers worldwide with a customizable white-label ticketing, registration, and event management platform. Vendors and organizers enjoy total control of the experience created for their customers, with none of the time and costs traditionally associated with creating a custom solution. TicketSocket prioritizes organizations' ownership of their own funds, data, brand, and functionality. The company's proprietary plug-in framework, white-label tools, and open APIs pioneer a new level of interactivity and customization for event promoters, venues, developers, and other ticketing companies. For more information, visit .

About Jampack:

Jampack is the leading platform for creating comprehensive travel packages, seamlessly bundling event tickets, hotel accommodations, exclusive experiences, and perks. Serving hundreds of thousands of attendees across more than 400 events, Jampack empowers event producers, tour operators, and integrated resorts to increase revenue, simplify operations, and elevate guest experiences-all without the need to manage complex technology in-house. To learn more, visit .

Contact: Ashley Stanford, [email protected]

SOURCE TicketSocket

