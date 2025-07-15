Refocus Eye Health Announces Acquisition Of New View Eye Center, Expanding Access To Exceptional Vision Care

STAMFORD, Conn., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ReFocus Eye Health, a leading regional network of ophthalmology in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, is pleased to announce the acquisition of New View Eye Center , a highly regarded provider of laser and specialty eye care services. This partnership will enhance New View's day-to-day administrative and financial operations while maintaining the personalized care their patients have come to know and trust.

"Welcoming New View Eye Center to ReFocus Eye Health is an exciting milestone in our mission to expand and diversify access to specialty eye care across the broader DC area," said Jeff Rinkov, CEO of ReFocus Eye Health. "The exceptional team at New View shares our dedication to putting patients first, and together, we'll offer even more advanced treatment options close to home."

Founded in 1999 with the commitment to offering cutting-edge laser services to the greater Washington metropolitan area, New View Eye Center has since grown into a full-service ophthalmic practice with an onsite laser center and expanded their offerings to include injectable aesthetic services, eyelid rejuvenation survey, advanced cataract surgeries and diabetic eye treatments.

"Our patients are like family, and we're thrilled to join ReFocus Eye Health, which shares our values and vision for the future of eye care," said Dr. Jacqueline Deneen Griffiths, Medical Director at New View Eye Center. "This collaboration aligns with our growth values and furthers our access to state-of-the-art technology so we can continue expanding our services as we care for our community."

Patients at New View Eye Center will continue to see their trusted doctors and staff, now backed by the resources and expertise of one of the nation's fastest-growing vision care networks. For more information about ReFocus Eye Health and its growing network, visit: .

About ReFocus Eye Health

ReFocus Eye Health is a managed service organization ("MSO") supporting a leading network of comprehensive ophthalmology and retina practices that provide comprehensive eye care services to enhance and improve lives. The ReFocus Eye Health affiliate network includes 150+ providers and 79 locations across 8 states.

SOURCE ReFocus Eye Health

