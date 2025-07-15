Green Steel Industry Growing Fast With 21.4% CAGR
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$6.2 billion
|Market size forecast
|$19.4 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 21.4% from 2024 to 2029
|Segments covered
|Processing Technique, End Use, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- Revolutionary Green Steelmaking Technology: Molten oxide electrolysis (MOE), a technology developed by Boston Metal, uses renewable electricity to convert iron ore directly into high-purity molten iron, eliminating CO2 emissions. Unlike traditional methods, it produces only oxygen as a byproduct and avoids the need for hydrogen or carbon capture technologies.
- Scalable and Cost-Effective Solution: MOE cells are modular and scalable, allowing flexible production capacities. The technology is expected to reach commercial scale by 2026, offering a sustainable and economically viable path for steelmakers to drastically reduce their carbon footprint.
Emerging startups
- Blastr Green Steel AS: Founded in 2021. Blastr Green Steel is delivering ultra-low CO2 steel through a fully integrated and sustainable value chain. The company strives to transform the steel industry by substituting hydrogen for conventional coal and coke in production processes, which drastically reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
- Stegra: Stegra, formerly H2 Green Steel, was founded in 2020 to decarbonize hard-to-abate industries, starting with the steel sector. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the company is constructing its flagship plant in Boden, with the goal of making it one of the most extensive facilities for producing green hydrogen, iron, and steel.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The green steel market is projected to reach $19.4 billion by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of 21.4%.
- Key drivers include:
- Increased social licensing pressures for green steelmaking. Rising CO2 emissions and renewable targets in sustainable steelmaking.
- The green steel market is segmented based on processing techniques, end-user, and region. Processing techniques include electric arc furnaces, hydrogen-based production, carbon capture, utilization and storage, and others. End users include the building and construction, transportation, machinery, and other sectors. Regional market estimates and forecasts are made for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
- The building and construction segment will continue to dominate the green steel market through 2029.
- Europe holds the largest market share due to the presence of many key producers in this region and the high demand for transportation and construction applications. Sweden and Germany are among the largest consumers of the technology and infrastructure materials.
Market leaders include:
- ARCELORMITTAL AFRY AB BLASTR GREEN STEEL AS BOSTON METAL HELIOS PROJECT LTD. HYDNUM STEEL LIBERTY STEEL GROUP NUCOR CORP. SALZGITTER AG SMS GROUP GMBH SSAB SSG STEGRA THYSSENKRUPP AG VOESTALPINE AG
