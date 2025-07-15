Click Holdings Limited (CLIK) Announces Partnership With Chongqing Company To Expand HR And Senior Care Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Click Holdings Limited (“Click Holdings” or“Click” or“we” or“us”, NASDAQ: CLIK) and its subsidiaries (collectively, the“Company”), a leading human resources and senior care solutions provider based in Hong Kong, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chongqing Rongge Huida Human Resources Consulting Limited (“Rongge Huida”), based in Chongqing, China, to collaborate on labor importation under the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's Enhanced Supplementary Labour Scheme (ESLS). This partnership marks a strategic expansion for Click in the human resources and senior care sectors, particularly in Chongqing, one of China's second-tier cities with a significant aging population, unlocking substantial growth opportunities.

Under the MOU, Click will leverage its AI-powered talent matching platform to source Hong Kong employers facing local recruitment challenges, assisting them in obtaining ESLS approvals while ensuring compliance with Hong Kong's Employees Retraining Ordinance and related regulations. Rongge Huida will recruit qualified Mainland Chinese workers to meet Hong Kong employers' needs and handle all necessary documentation and approvals for labor export from China. The partnership covers over 150 labor-shortage roles, including nursing, logistics, catering, retail, and cleaning, with a strong focus on senior care to address Hong Kong's urgent demand for professional caregivers.

Chongqing, a dynamic economic center in Western China with a population surpassing 32 million and a growing elderly community, presents immense opportunities for Click's senior care business. Through this strategic partnership, Click will harness its deep expertise in senior care to deliver professional training to Rongge Huida, addressing the substantial demand for high-quality senior care services in the region. This collaboration is expected to fuel significant growth in Click's HR solutions business over the next three years, unlocking new revenue streams and strengthening its competitive edge in the market.

Jeffrey Chan, Chairman, CEO, and Director of Click Holdings, stated:“We are thrilled to establish this strategic partnership with Rongge Huida. As one of China's most aged cities, Chongqing presents immense opportunities for our senior care and HR solutions businesses. This collaboration not only enhances our service capabilities in Hong Kong but also demonstrates our strategic positioning in the fast-growing cross-border labor market. We are confident that, through AI-driven innovation and efficient execution, Click will deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

Click's platform successfully connects over 110,000 job vacancies with freelancers annually, showcasing its robust capabilities in the HR market. Following a recent landmark contract with a Hong Kong government-affiliated entity, this partnership with a Chongqing company further solidifies Click's position in high-growth sectors. The Company expects that, leveraging Chongqing's vast talent pool and aging population demand, its business will achieve annualized growth potential exceeding 25%.

About Click Holdings Limited (CLIK)

Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLIK) is a Hong Kong-based leader in AI-powered human resources and senior care solutions. Through its proprietary platform, CLIK connects clients with a talent pool of over 20,500 professionals, serving nursing, logistics, and professional services sectors.

For more information, please visit .

