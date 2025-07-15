The Intelligence Factory Launches Derive: Category-Defining Analytical AI Empowering Everyone With Instant Data Clarity

Generative AI generates content. Analytical AI delivers insights.

- Ethan LamonsST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After five years of focused R&D, The Intelligence Factory today announced Derive, marking a pivotal moment in how organizations work with data. Now in paid closed beta, Derive gives select companies early access to a groundbreaking approach called Analytical AI, producing accurate insights and clarity instantly using natural language.For decades, businesses have relied on dashboards, spreadsheets, and specialized teams to interpret what's happening. Recently, some have tried using LLMs for this. Despite their fluency with words, language models are fundamentally the wrong tool for true data analysis.LLMs generate text. Analytical AI computes to unearth truths your business simply couldn't access before.Analytical AI is built for truth.“Derive changes how we interact with data, giving everyone the power to explore their business and uncover insights that were once out of reach,” said Ethan Lamons, CEO of The Intelligence Factory.“We built Derive so anyone - not just analysts or data scientists - can ask questions using everyday words and get accurate responses on the fly. Even if you don't know exactly what to ask, Derive helps you find the answers you need. Whether you're an executive looking for quick insights or a data scientist diving deep, Derive delivers clarity without any coding.”A New Class of AIDerive isn't a chatbot, BI tool, or AutoML pipeline. And it's far more than SQL translation.It's Analytical AI: making advanced analysis accessible to anyone by understanding your intent, reasoning through company data with real logic, and quickly delivering precise, explainable results.Derive combines purpose-built deterministic tools with advanced language models, creating an entirely new kind of analytics engine that is precise, reliable, and fully explainable through its proprietary Math and Logic Library (MALL) and Orchestrator.You don't build dashboards, and training complex models has never been easier. Just ask and Derive calculates real insights you can act on immediately.Derive goes far beyond LLMs, AutoML, and dashboards, delivering capabilities and understanding never before possible.Built for Clarity, Flexibility, and SpeedDerive isn't just another tool; it's a partner in understanding. It adapts to your needs and guides you to deeper questions and better insights. Whether you want an executive summary, a clear explanation, or a full technical walkthrough, Derive delivers answers in the format you need. If an answer feels too complex, Derive can simplify it. If you want the detailed logic, it shows every step.“Until now, business intelligence gave us snapshots we had to interpret ourselves. Derive lets anyone explore and understand their data directly, revealing insights they could never reach before,” added Lamons.Paid Closed BetaDerive is now available in a paid closed beta for select enterprises ready to redefine what's possible with their data. Participants receive five user licenses for $4,000 per month, dedicated onboarding, priority support, and the chance to shape the product as it evolves toward public release.Interested enterprises can apply at“Analytical AI represents a new standard for how companies will ask questions, understand their world, and decide what comes next,” added Lamons.“You've got to see this.”About The Intelligence FactoryBased in St. Louis, Missouri, The Intelligence Factory builds AI-powered tools that make data clear and decisions faster. Its flagship platform, Derive, introduces Analytical AI – transforming complex business questions into precise, trusted answers anyone can use.For media inquiries:

Ethan Lamons

The Intelligence Factory

314-789-8401

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.