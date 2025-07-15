Remittix Announces $250,000 Giveaway, Certik Audit Completion, And Upcoming Wallet Beta Launch

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix ., an Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) project focused on global remittances, today announced the launch of a $250,000 giveaway campaign, the successful completion of a comprehensive security audit by CertiK, and plans to release its crypto-to-fiat wallet beta in Q3 2025.

Built to streamline cross-border money transfers, Remittix . enables instant crypto-to-bank transactions across more than 30 countries. The project has raised over $16 million to date during its ongoing token presale and aims to provide fast, low-cost remittance services to a global user base.

The newly launched giveaway campaign is open to both early supporters and the wider crypto community. Participants will have the opportunity to win a share of the $250,000 prize pool by completing tasks such as social engagement and community participation. Full details are available at:

Meanwhile, Remittix has finalized a security audit conducted by blockchain security firm CertiK , further reinforcing the platform's commitment to transparency, user safety, and smart contract reliability.

The team also confirmed that the beta version of the Remittix . Wallet is scheduled for launch in Q3 2025 . The wallet will support over 40 cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies, including real-time foreign exchange conversions. The product aims to simplify how users manage, convert, and withdraw crypto assets into traditional banking systems worldwide.

“We're excited to reach this milestone and look forward to delivering a seamless payment experience through the Remittix Wallet,” said a Remittix . spokesperson.“Security, global accessibility, and ease of use remain at the core of our mission.”

