Creatd, Inc. Closes $2.3 Million Multi-Company Investment To Expand Investor Engagement Ecosystem



Strategic Investment: In addition to the recent announcement that Creatd acquired a minority equity position in PCG Advisory, Creatd announces the acquisition of a minority interest of three affiliates of PCG Advisory. Together, the four acquisitions represent a $2.3 million stock purchase.



Ecosystem Expansion: The deal enhances CEOBLOC's infrastructure across communications, media, and smart data platforms.

Leadership Commentary: CEO Jeremy Frommer calls it“a significant step toward integrated capital markets access and a more modern, collaborative future for the microcap ecosystem.”

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD), a publicly traded company focused on capital structure arbitrage and platform development for emerging growth companies, today announced the closing of a series of related investments totaling $2.3 million. The transactions, structured entirely in Creatd Preferred stock, include minority stakes in PCG Advisory, Inc. and three affiliated entities and are financially backed by senior investment partners.

The strategic investment spans four companies that align closely with Creatd's mission to modernize access to capital markets through AI-enabled platforms, compliance infrastructure, and community-driven investor engagement.

Transaction Summary:



PCG Advisory, Inc. – 25 percent equity stake at a $5 million valuation

Investment: $1,250,000 (announced June 30)

PRISM Media Holdings, Inc. – 25 percent equity stake at a $2 million valuation

Investment: $500,000

PRISM MediaWire, Inc. – 25 percent equity stake at a $1 million valuation

Investment: $250,000 AIIRHub, Inc. – 20 percent equity stake at a $1.5 million valuation

Investment: $300,000

Total Investment: $2.3 million (in CRTD stock)

Total Combined Pre-Money Valuation: $9.5 million

Total Combined Post-Money Valuation: $11.8 million

All four companies are led by Jeff Ramson, founder of PCG Advisory and a veteran in capital markets communications. Ramson will continue to lead operations while working closely with Creatd's leadership on long-term strategic alignment.

Strategic Rationale and Platform Synergies

These investments represent a key milestone in Creatd's plan to consolidate a suite of complementary service providers focused on the small- and micro-cap sectors. The additions strengthen Creatd's CEOBLOC platform, a peer-driven initiative that supports public company leadership with tools for governance, visibility, and capital formation.

PCG Advisory will anchor Creatd's investor relations capabilities. PRISM Media Holdings and PRISM MediaWire will expand Creatd's reach in digital communications and regulatory disclosure. AIIRHub introduces smart automation features to improve shareholder engagement and infrastructure across the broader platform.

Leadership Commentary

“With the closing of these investments, we are taking a significant step forward in building the financial communications and technology platform of the future,” said Jeremy Frommer, Chairman and CEO of Creatd.“In addition to acquiring minority stake equity and strengthening Creatd's balance sheet, we are creating lasting operation synergies that serve the underrepresented segment of emerging growth companies.”

“The future of investor relations lies in integration. Content, technology, and relationships must be aligned,” said Jeff Ramson, CEO of PCG Advisory.“Partnering with Creatd allows us to accelerate our vision of a fully integrated communications and engagement platform purpose-built for today's public companies.”

About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company focused on investments and operations in technology, media, and consumer sectors. Through a combination of platform development, structured finance, and AI-led strategies, Creatd empowers emerging companies to scale and succeed in public markets. For more information, visit .

About PCG Advisory, Inc.

PCG Advisory is a strategic communications and investor relations firm supporting high-growth companies in life sciences, technology, and consumer sectors. The firm specializes in helping clients build visibility, credibility, and investor trust. Learn more at .

For investor inquiries, contact:

