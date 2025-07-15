Creative Planning Acquires Mosaic Pacific, Strengthening Hawaii Presence

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, one of the nation's largest registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced the acquisition of Mosaic Pacific, a well-established financial advisory practice serving clients throughout Hawaii. The transaction closed on June 30, 2025, bringing approximately $430 million in assets under management to Creative Planning.

Founded in 2014, Mosaic Pacific was built on the philosophy of integrating unbiased investment management with comprehensive financial planning services. The firm's name reflected its core mission: creating complete financial pictures by assembling the various pieces of each client's unique puzzle.

"What impressed us most about Mosaic Pacific is their dedication to understanding each client's complete financial landscape," said Peter Mallouk, President and CEO of Creative Planning. "Their approach to wealth management mirrors our own commitment to comprehensive service. We're thrilled to welcome their talented team to Creative Planning."

The integration of Mosaic Pacific's team strengthens Creative Planning's presence in the Pacific region while providing clients with access to Creative Planning's specialized expertise.

"This opportunity resonated with us because of Creative Planning's commitment to the same principles we've championed since 2014. Their Investment Committee approach and dedication to client education align perfectly with our client service philosophy. This acquisition allows us to maintain our client-focused approach while bringing our clients additional resources and services," shared Cory Nakamura, Chief Investment Strategist at Mosaic Pacific.

Beyond operational synergies, the cultural alignment confirmed Mosaic Pacific's choice. "The people at Creative Planning made all the difference," added Nakamura. "Every department we spoke with during our evaluation process demonstrated the same down-to-earth approach that we knew would resonate with both our team and our clients."

The acquisition of Mosaic Pacific marks Creative Planning's thirteenth acquisition in two years as the firm continues its strategic growth by expanding its geographical footprint and wealth management capabilities.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning and its affiliates have more than $370 billion in combined assets under management and advisement across all 50 states and 90 countries as of June 30, 2025. United Capital Financial Advisors is an affiliate of Creative Planning. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Creative Planning, LLC

