Able View Global Inc. Partnership With Tiktok Key Opinion Leaders(Kols)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) one of the largest comprehensive brand management partners of international beauty and personal care brands in China, Able View partnership with TikTok key opinion leaders ("KOLs") to expand distribution channels.

In Able View's continuous efforts to explore new business channels and growth opportunities, the Company has entered into strategic partnerships with multiple prominent TikTok KOLs. These partnerships will promote the distribution of the premium brands represented by the Company through TikTok live-streaming activities ("DaBo"). This initiative will further consolidate the business development of the TikTok platform, strengthen the Company's market leadership and core competitiveness, and provide brand partners with optimized marketing solutions and more comprehensive service support.

About Able View Global Inc.

Able View is China's second-largest e-commerce hub for international beauty and personal care brands, offering a comprehensive suite of brand-management services. These services include strategic planning, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer service, and integrated logistics such as overseas shipping, warehousing, and fulfilment. Able View owns and manages a diverse portfolio of products that range from niche to prestige and masstige categories, solidifying a strong presence in the Chinese market. The Company's mission is to enhance these brands' power and premium status, ensuring sustainable growth and long-term success in China. The Company's website is . The Company routinely posts important updates on its website.

