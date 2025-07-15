Tigergraph Accelerates Enterprise AI Infrastructure Innovation With Strategic Investment From Cuadrilla Capital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New funding fuels TigerGraph's growth and breakthrough innovations in AI-driven graph database solutions, empowering enterprises to unlock deeper insights and drive transformative growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph, the leading provider of enterprise graph database and AI infrastructure solutions, today announced a strategic investment from Cuadrilla Capital. This investment will fuel TigerGraph's continued innovation in enterprise AI infrastructure and graph database technologies while supporting accelerated business growth as the company helps enterprise organizations solve their most critical business challenges.

The investment positions TigerGraph to expand its market-leading capabilities in fraud detection, entity resolution, customer 360 initiatives, supply chain management, and other mission-critical enterprise applications. As businesses increasingly rely on connected data insights to drive competitive advantage, TigerGraph's advanced graph analytics platform has become essential infrastructure for organizations seeking to unlock the full potential of their data relationships, especially where those relationships are hidden.

"This strategic partnership with Cuadrilla Capital comes at a pivotal moment for TigerGraph as we witness unprecedented demand for our enterprise AI infrastructure and graph database solutions," said Rajeev Shrivastava, CEO of TigerGraph. "The growth opportunities ahead of us are matched only by our commitment to supporting our customers' success. With Cuadrilla's backing, we can continue our product innovation roadmap, expand our leadership, and continue delivering the advanced analytics capabilities that enable our enterprise customers to solve their most complex business problems and drive meaningful outcomes."

TigerGraph's platform has gained significant traction across industries, with enterprise customers leveraging its real-time graph analytics to detect sophisticated fraud patterns, create comprehensive customer profiles, optimize supply chain operations, and power AI-driven decision making. The company's technology uniquely combines high-performance graph databases with advanced AI capabilities, enabling organizations to analyze complex relationships within massive datasets at unprecedented scale and speed.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with TigerGraph, a trailblazer at the intersection of two transformative technologies: graph databases and artificial intelligence,” said Jonah Sulak and Vikram Abraham, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Cuadrilla Capital.“TigerGraph's cutting-edge enterprise AI infrastructure, with a strong focus on key verticals such as financial services, banking, and technology, directly addresses critical market needs and demonstrates outstanding growth potential. As enterprises face increasingly sophisticated threats like fraud, money laundering, and other complex compliance challenges, the demand for a platform that can deliver real-time insights and uncover relationships across billions of transactions is more urgent than ever. TigerGraph's proven ability to solve these complex business challenges, combined with its robust technology and experienced leadership team, makes this an ideal investment.”

"TigerGraph's innovative graph technology has been transformative for our projects. The TigerGraph product team actively listens to our use cases, incorporating feedback into future enhancements. Their support team is very responsive, providing invaluable assistance with integrating new features and deploying best practices." said Greg Weber, Senior Data Scientist at Microsoft. "The scalability and performance of TigerGraph, coupled with the flexibility of the GSQL query language, have empowered us to develop high-performance graph algorithms, driving significant value for our business."

The investment will support TigerGraph's strategic initiatives including its R&D capabilities, enhanced customer support services, and go-to-market activities across key vertical markets. TigerGraph plans to leverage the funding to strengthen its position as the definitive platform for enterprise graph analytics and AI infrastructure.

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph, the enterprise AI infrastructure and graph database leader, delivers massively parallel storage and computation that scales independently and without size limits, to meet the changing workloads and growing data volumes required for crucial business needs and AI adoption within companies. By providing visibility into the multidimensional data connections and relationships, TigerGraph has become a trusted partner to leading companies including JPMC, Mastercard, Microsoft, and Unilever successfully solving fraud detection, entity resolution, customer 360, supply chain management, and other problems. TigerGraph is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

About Cuadrilla Capital

Cuadrilla Capital, LLC is a leading enterprise software investment firm founded in 2021 with over $500 million assets under management. Cuadrilla partners with exceptional SaaS companies with strong product-market fit and significant strategic value to drive accelerated growth and long-term success. The firm is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. For more information, visit

