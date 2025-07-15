Plastno Expands Eco-Friendly Cleaning Product Line And Launches AI-Powered Cleaning Assistant App

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plastno Launches Zero-Waste Cleaning Refills and AI-Powered Cleaning App to Help U.S. Households Clean Smarter and Greener.

New York, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plastno , a growing leader in sustainable home products, has announced a major expansion of its cleaning product line alongside the debut of Plastnofy, an AI-powered house cleaning app. This dual development reinforces the company's mission to help households reduce plastic waste by cleaning sustainably, while being safe, effective, and affordable.





Plastno's zero waste cleaning kit features compostable bags, cleaning refills, sponge towels, and biodegradable sponges.





Initially recognized for their compostable and biodegradable garbage bags, Plastno has since expanded its lineup to include sponge towels, biodegradable sponges, reusable spray bottles, and dissolvable cleaning refills. These additions further support a zero-waste cleaning approach for everyday consumers who want to reduce their environmental impact without sacrificing cleanliness or convenience.

Plastno's cleaning supplies are available through a convenient cleaning product subscription model. Customers can choose to receive eco-friendly items on a recurring schedule, helping them stay stocked while minimizing excess packaging and unnecessary store trips.

“With the addition of products like soaked sponge refills and plastic-free packaging, we're helping customers take a smarter, long-term approach to cleaning,” said Julian Silva, spokesperson for Plastno.“These new items are part of a complete system designed to reduce waste while supporting healthier home environments”.

In addition to expanding its product range, Plastno has launched Plastnofy , the first AI-powered house cleaning app focused on sustainable practices. Plastnofy uses visual task management and smart reminders to help users plan and carry out household chores more effectively. It can track supply levels and recommend eco-conscious routines.

“Plastnofy is more than just a digital checklist. It's a practical guide that helps people clean more efficiently while using fewer resources,” Silva added.“Families and individuals alike can benefit from the structure and support it provides.”

The app is especially useful for customers looking to streamline their routine while staying committed to environmentally friendly choices. Its recommendations are designed to work hand-in-hand with Plastno's product ecosystem, from compostable trash bags and biodegradable sponges to cleaning refills and reusable bottles.

As more consumers seek out zero-waste cleaning products and sustainable home solutions, Plastno aims to meet that demand with innovation, accessibility, and a strong commitment to environmental responsibility. The company continues to build tools that encourage thoughtful, consistent cleaning practices rooted in simplicity and long-term impact.

