Helo And Barrett Financial Group Sign Affiliate Agreement To Revolutionize Mortgage-Linked Financial Wellness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTWOOD, Mass., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helo Revolution (Helo), the fintech platform helping users build smarter money habits through behavioral science and automation, has signed a groundbreaking Affiliate Program Agreement withone of the nation's leading mortgage loan providers.

This strategic partnership will provide Barrett's network of over 2,000 loan officers and their clients with access to Helo's powerful financial wellness platform. In turn, Barrett gains a new revenue stream, deeper client engagement, and access to promote Helo to their audience of high-intent home loan contacts , with potential for much broader integration in the near future.

A New Era of Financial Empowerment After the Mortgage Closes

Helo's premium platform, which launches publicly in Q4 2025, offers automated tools that support homebuyers well beyond the closing date, including automated loan payments, debt optimization strategies, cash flow management, and long-term financial goal tracking. With both free and premium plans, it provides a genuine solution for post-mortgage financial stability, particularly in today's volatile economic climate. Try Helo's freemium app today before the premium version is available.

At its core, Helo is an all-in-one, done-for-you system that combines powerful money management, investment tracking, smart goal planning , and a full-service banking suite , including checking and savings accounts, unlike anything most consumers have ever seen. It's built to simplify financial life while accelerating long-term wealth.

“This is a massive opportunity,” said Ariel Dangelo , Founder of Helo.“Buying a home is often the biggest purchase of someone's life. Through this partnership, we're not just helping people buy a home - we're helping them stay financially healthy, pay down mortgages faster, and build long-term wealth confidently. With Barrett's trusted loan officers introducing Helo, the ripple effect could be life-changing for thousands of families across America.”









Revenue Alignment and Mutual Growth

Under the Affiliate Program Agreement:



The two companies will collaborate on targeted email campaigns, personalized direct mail, and co-branded digital promotions to drive adoption.

Barrett and Helo have also agreed to explore a Joint Venture opportunity if volume milestones are hit.

“This is about more than fintech,” said Trevor Barrett , CEO of Barrett Financial Group.“It's about giving our clients real tools to thrive financially. Partnering with Helo means we're helping our borrowers navigate their mortgage and beyond, not just with great rates, but with real, ongoing support.”

Strategic Timing with Market Momentum

The partnership comes at a moment when fintech adoption is accelerating and consumer demand for better post-purchase financial support is at an all-time high.

Helo's behavioral-first approach differentiates it from budgeting apps and traditional banks, offering an“automated discipline solution” that helps users stay on track without micromanaging their finances.

With a combined marketing push and built-in trust from Barrett's advisors, this partnership is expected to significantly expand Helo's user base and brand visibility, while helping Barrett provide long-term value to its clients beyond closing day.









About Helo

Helo is a smart money platform designed to help everyday people master their finances using cashflow automation, habit-building behavioral tools, and personalized planning. Founded on the principle of“people over profit,” Helo empowers users to make better financial decisions, from spending and saving to debt reduction and investing. Learn more at

About Barrett Financial Group

Barrett Financial Group, LLC is one of the top-rated mortgage brokerages in the U.S., known for offering tailored home loan solutions through a nationwide network of experienced loan officers. By pricing out multiple lenders and programs, Barrett helps clients secure the best possible mortgage options, including FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo, Reverse Mortgages, and more. Learn more at

Media Contacts

Helo Revolution – ...

Barrett Financial Group – ...

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: