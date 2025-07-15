Cleanchoice Energy Welcomes Christopher Smith As New Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned renewable energy finance professional will help guide the company as it enters an exciting new chapter of growth and navigates a changing energy sector

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanChoice Energy ("CleanChoice"), the first 100% green company in the U.S. to provide 'farm-to-table' renewable energy by owning clean and reliable generation assets and supplying only clean energy to consumers, has named Christopher Smith as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

This news comes amidst a year of exciting transition for CleanChoice. Over the past 12 months, CleanChoice has interconnected its first solar project in Pennsylvania and announced three additional solar projects located in the northeast United States, while also continuing to grow its retail business. Smith will be a driving force in helping CleanChoice achieve its growth objectives as the company continues its evolution into both a supplier and generator of clean energy.

“Chris brings deep capital-markets expertise and a track record of building top-flight finance teams at scale in energy businesses,” said Tom Matzzie, Founder & CEO of CleanChoice.“His appointment underscores our readiness to navigate evolving markets and to structure financing that earns investor trust-supporting CleanChoice's commitment to responsible, resilient, sustainable growth.”

“As CleanChoice Energy enters a new phase of growth, Chris brings the expertise and insight to help us traverse a changing industry,” Matzzie continued.“The United States is at a turning point. It faces both a critical need for not only more, but also cost effective and sustainable energy – seemingly everywhere and all at once – while customers demand not only a real choice but also a trusted partner in managing their energy future.”

Smith has experience in building high performing finance teams and high quality businesses and will complement an already strong bench. Over the past two decades, Smith has held senior roles across top tier public and private organizations with a focus on growth and navigating complex challenges. Smith played a pivotal role in successfully growing Hannon Armstrong, and he served in key leadership roles at organizations such as Constellation Energy Commodities Group and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, among others. His background includes SEC reporting, investor relations, and significant capital markets expertise.

“CleanChoice completely aligns with my passion to help companies grow in smart, sustainable ways,” noted Smith.“It's all about the customer. CleanChoice is well positioned to expand upon its already considerable growth realized over the last decade not in spite of current challenges, but thanks to them. The new frontier of energy is here-we have the tools and technology to help customers lower costs, address sustainability goals, and improve reliability, and I'm eager to demonstrate to current and future customers, stakeholders and investors that clean energy is smart energy.”

Finally, Matzzie added,“I'm thankful to John Burke for his support and leadership over the last nine years as Chief Financial Officer and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role as Chief Commercial Officer, in which he will architect and manage our growing wholesale and risk management platform.”

ABOUT CLEANCHOICE ENERGY

CleanChoice Energy is one of the leading 100% renewable energy suppliers in the U.S. providing 'farm-to-table' clean energy providing consumers with alternative ways to access clean energy. CleanChoice has redefined cleantech, making it easy for people to live cleaner lives with pollution-free, renewable energy for their homes and businesses. Founded in 2012, CleanChoice has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500TM. CleanChoice Energy is majority-owned by Funds managed by True Green Capital Management LLC. For more information or to become a clean energy customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com .

