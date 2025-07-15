Promethium Introduces First Agentic Platform Purpose-Built To Deliver Self-Service Data At AI Scale

New data answer agent MantraTM enables data teams to talk to enterprise data

MENLO PARK, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethium today announced the latest version of its Instant Data FabricTM, the industry's first agentic platform purpose-built to deliver self-service data at AI scale. As a part of this announcement, the company also unveiled MantraTM, its new Data Answer Agent which enables data teams to perform analytics with natural language on distributed enterprise data and receive instant, trusted responses and insights. Mantra is currently available in private preview. To learn more or join the waitlist, visit .

Given that data is becoming more fragmented across cloud, on-premises, and SaaS platforms, organizations face increased pressure to deliver timely, AI-powered insights. Business and data teams - and increasingly, AI agents - need immediate answers to ad hoc questions. Yet most enterprises are held back by traditional data architectures that rely on complex ETL pipelines, data movement, and manual intervention from data engineers. These methods introduce delays, increase risk, and fail to scale with the speed of AI.

Promethium's latest version of its Instant Data Fabric addresses these challenges with a fundamentally different approach: an agentic platform that connects to data where it resides and delivers self-service access without data duplication or the need for new pipelines. Additionally, Promethium's open architecture allows enterprises to deliver access and consumption across multiple data platforms, catalogs, and tools without being locked into a specific platform stack.

"As the complexity of enterprise data landscapes grows, data teams face mounting pressure to deliver timely, trustworthy insights," said Sanjeev Mohan, Principal at SanjMo and former Gartner Research VP, Data & Analytics. "A new architecture that enables open, agentic access to distributed data without adding friction is emerging. By emphasizing automation, context, and self-service, Promethium's approach empowers data teams to shift from reactive support to strategic impact. It's a foundational change in how data is delivered and consumed in the age of AI."

Promethium's platform capabilities include:



Fast, unified data access across enterprise data sources. Promethium provides real-time, zero-copy access to data across cloud, on-premises, and SaaS platforms. Fine-grained, enterprise-grade access controls ensure speed, security, and compliance.

Accurate answers through deep context. There is often a disconnect between business questions and the underlying data. Promethium's 360° Context Engine bridges this gap by aggregating technical and business metadata to generate relevant, contextual answers. Self-Service collaboration with Data Answers . Mantra, Promethium's agent, enables data teams to build, and share contextual data products called Data Answers. Data Answers can be materialized, published or integrated into existing enterprise platforms, tools, API's, or agents, without any changes to existing workflow.

"AI is transforming how decisions get made, but most data architectures weren't built to keep up," said Prat Moghe, CEO of Promethium. "With the latest version of our Instant Data Fabric and the launch of the Data Answer Agent Mantra, we're giving data teams a new superpower: the ability to deliver trusted, contextual answers on demand. It's the fastest, most open way to scale self-service data for the age of AI."

Promethium was recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Data Management: GenAI Disrupts Traditional Technologies , validating its leadership in enabling agentic data architectures and AI-powered insights across the enterprise.

About Promethium

Promethium enables self-service data at AI scale with its Instant Data Fabric, the first agentic platform that allows enterprises to talk to all their distributed data. Promethium empowers data teams to build and share trusted, contextual data answers for immediate insight. Promethium is a Gartner Cool Vendor and is backed by world-class investors and advisors. Learn more at promethium or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Promethium

