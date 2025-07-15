Advantive Acquires Pinpoint, Expanding Data-Driven MES Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With the addition of PINpoint to its solutions portfolio, Advantive enhances its ability to address modern manufacturing challenges

TAMPA, Fla., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantive , a mission-critical software provider for specialty manufacturing and distribution businesses, today announced its acquisition of PINpoint , a leading manufacturing execution system (MES) based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. PINpoint's MES solution broadens Advantive's product lineup with the market's leading comprehensive data-driven, no-code MES software.

As AI becomes more widely adopted, manufacturers face more pressure than ever to collect and contextualize data to drive strategic decisions. Staying ahead of supply chain disruptions, workforce challenges, and market competition requires real-time visibility and actionable insights across the production floor. PINpoint is focused on the intersection of people, process, and technology with no-code MES and data-driven reporting to identify hidden costs, eliminate inefficiencies, and drive improvements without requiring new investments in labor or equipment.

PINpoint offers a suite of capabilities, including actionable analysis & reporting and its proprietary InSight Hub to deliver a highly data-driven experience. Manufacturers can use the InSight Hub to gain insights into shop floor economic drivers such as production output, value add ratio, shift adherence, and more. With this feature, customers can navigate from high-level summaries all the way to Line, Station, Operator or product details to identify problem areas.

“Advantive focuses on transformational manufacturing and distribution-centric software. This acquisition significantly expands feature capabilities into data-driven proficiency,” said Kevin Boyce, CEO of Advantive .“The acquisition of PINpoint enables us to further solidify our position in manufacturing and unlock new opportunities to combine data excellence and the human element within the manufacturing process.”

Advantive is a leading provider of specialty distribution and manufacturing software with capabilities for a variety of industries, including food & beverage, aerospace & defense, packaging and construction. This acquisition builds upon Advantive's MES capabilities to expand intelligent data collection, inspection guidance, and world-class, real-time insights for dozens of brands.

“We are thrilled to become part of the Advantive family,” said Don McCartney, CEO of PINpoint.“In combining solutions, we strive to deliver on unique and complex challenges of businesses in manufacturing while furthering innovation in the industry.”

For more information on Advantive, visit .

About Advantive

Advantive is a leading provider of mission-critical software for specialty manufacturing and distribution companies, offering purpose-built ERP, MES and SPC software solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. Serving over 7,270 customers and operating in 88 countries, Advantive's software solutions simplify complex processes, optimize operations visibility and throughput, and drive improved quality, profitability, and revenue growth. Deeply embedded into key end-to-end workflows, Advantive's software uses automation, seamless integration and real-time data to streamline plant scheduling, order management, quality control, sales order forecasting and pricing, ecommerce and delivery – making the complex, simple. More information about Advantive can be found at .

About PINpoint

PINpoint Information Systems is a global leader in Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software, enabling manufacturers to achieve optimal production efficiency through real-time data insights, quality control, and process management solutions. For over 25 years, PINpoint has empowered manufacturers worldwide with innovative technology that drives continuous improvement. Learn more at .





CONTACT: Megan Davis Alloy, on behalf of Advantive ...