Orangekloud Signs Strategic MOU Valued At US$390,000 For AI Collaboration With Meyzer360 Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --or", a Singapore-based technology company offering the eMOBIQ® No-Code platform for development of mobile applications, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with, a Singapore-headquartered provider of a unified platform for managing equity, compliance, and corporate governance.

Under the MOU, Orangekloud will deploy its proprietary AI solutions with a minimum total value of US$390,000 over the next 12 months , supporting collaborative initiatives across three key areas:



White-labelled Solutions : Delivering Orangekloud's AI platform capabilities under Meyzer360's designated brand names for its client base.

Project Participation : Collaborating on Meyzer360-led digital and business transformation projects, powered by Orangekloud's AI technologies. International Distribution : Granting Meyzer360 the right to distribute Orangekloud's eMOBIQ® AI solutions, with a focus on overseas markets.

“This strategic collaboration combines the strengths of Orangekloud and Meyzer360 to drive business innovation and deliver transformative value to enterprises operating in today's dynamic landscape,” said Alex Goh , CEO of Orangekloud.

About Orangekloud Technology Inc.

Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ORKT) is a Singapore-based technology company which offers the eMOBIQ® No-Code platform to develop mobile applications specially designed for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and corporations. A suite of eMOBIQ® mobile applications designed to digitalize and streamline operations in warehousing, sales ordering, delivery, manufacturing, and other key areas. The industry sectors focused on include Food Services & Manufacturing, Precision Engineering, Construction, etc.

About Meyzer360 Holdings Pte Ltd

Meyzer360 is a business advisory group operating at the intersection of technological innovation and business excellence. Its platform unifies advanced AI, digital identity, and seamless integration tools for the management of equity, compliance, and corporate governance. The group is committed to delivering solutions that simplify complex corporate processes, enhance transparency and trust among stakeholders, and future-proof businesses for global success.

