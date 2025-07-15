Avawatz Awarded Prime Contract On CDAO AI Talent 2.0 Vehicle To Propel Dod's AI-Driven Digital Transformation
Through this award, AvaWatz is now positioned to deliver high-impact solutions across mission-critical areas such as machine learning model development and operations, cybersecurity, DevSecOps, applied data science, autonomous systems, and others.
At the core of its offering is AvaAI , the company's proprietary AI framework that radically improves the efficiency of AI development by automating data labeling, accelerating model training, and enabling continuous monitoring. AvaAI compresses AI deployment timelines from months to days, making it a go-to foundation for autonomous systems and industrial automation.
Complementing AvaAI is AXIA , the intelligent application layer that seamlessly integrates AI into mission-critical security, enterprise, and defense operations. AXIA delivers comprehensive operational insight through its real-time detection and alerting, decision and business intelligence with analytics, trend analysis, and post-hoc AI for historical search, summarization, and actionable retrospective insights.
"We're honored to be selected by CDAO under the AI Talent 2.0 vehicle," said Dr. Rajini Anachi , CEO and Founder of AvaWatz. "This award underscores our mission to empower national security, enterprise, and government operations with faster, more adaptable, and trustworthy AI technologies, enabling smarter, faster decision-making at every level of the mission."
About AI Talent 2.0 BOA
Administered by the CDAO and executed via Army Contracting Command – Rock Island (ACC-RI), the AI Talent 2.0 BOA accelerates access to domain-specific AI talent and capabilities. Key benefits include:
-
Contract execution in as little as 30–60 days
No Contract Access Fees (CAF)
Customizable labor categories and performance scopes
Open access to all DoD components in a decentralized structure
Flexible pricing and technical competition
The BOA covers a broad range of technical domains, including machine learning operations, software engineering, cybersecurity, DevSecOps, systems integration, testing, training, and more.
About AvaWatz
AvaWatz is an AI company specializing in advanced decision-making, vision/perception, and cooperative navigation for task execution using its machine learning and physics-based algorithmic technologies. Its platform powers adaptive autonomous systems built around a Detect-Decide-Act paradigm and extends across a full suite of AI infrastructure that delivers rapid and scalable AI pipelines, real-time intelligence and analytics, and automation. AvaWatz provides end-to-end private and hybrid cloud-based SaaS and real-time edge AI solutions to defense, homeland security, industrial, and enterprise sectors, enabling smarter, faster, and more resilient and trustworthy operations at scale.
Media Person
Ajay Jain
508-475-9108
SOURCE AvaWatz Company
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment