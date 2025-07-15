Zestyai Launches AI Agent To Cut Research Time For Competitive Intelligence By 95%

To solve this, ZestyAI built ZORRO Discover on a proprietary generative AI pipeline, leveraging large language models optimized for insurance-specific content, including filings, objections, responses, and regulations from all 50 states. Using agentic AI, the platform proactively navigates and synthesizes regulatory data, delivering a fast, intuitive experience tailored to the structure and language of insurance filings.

Early adopters of ZORRO Discover have found insurers can cut research time by an average of 95%, saving thousands of work hours and millions in costs.

"For too long, regulatory filings have buried critical intelligence under layers of complexity," said Kumar Dhuvur , Founder and Chief Product Officer of ZestyAI. "Through years of working closely with regulators, we've come to deeply understand these challenges. ZORRO Discover puts that intelligence at insurers' fingertips so they can act faster, stay compliant, and make smarter decisions in an increasingly competitive market."

ZORRO Discover supports compliance, actuarial, product, and strategy teams in accelerating competitive research and reducing regulatory risk. By replacing manual reviews with a consistent, repeatable process, the platform helps teams improve research accuracy, focus on high-impact work, and stay ahead of regulatory changes.

Key capabilities include:



Plain-language search : Analyze and compare filings across carriers, states, and time periods using intuitive queries-no deep regulatory or technical expertise required.

Zero in on critical details instantly : Transform complex filings into executive-level insights for faster, more informed decision-making.

Spot market opportunities early : Track shifts in rates, rules, forms, and guidelines to anticipate industry trends and act proactively. Run side-by-side comparisons : Evaluate pricing strategies, regulatory objections, or model usage over time and across competitors (e.g., compare windstorm mitigation discounts among major carriers in Florida).

ZORRO Discover launches with a focus on homeowners insurance and is rapidly expanding to support regulatory and competitive intelligence across auto, commercial, and additional lines of business.

Request early access to ZORRO Discover here .

About ZestyAI

ZestyAI is the leading AI-driven risk platform trusted by Property and Casualty insurers and regulators across the United States. Combining advanced models with rich data sources, ZestyAI delivers property-level insights for perils such as wildfires, severe convective storms, and non-weather-related hazards, enabling smarter underwriting, precise rating, and improved reinsurance outcomes. ZestyAI helps insurers navigate regulatory complexity through AI-powered market intelligence and compliance tools. By aligning premiums with true risk, increasing accessibility, and supporting informed decision-making, ZestyAI fosters a healthier and more resilient insurance market.

