RIX Industries Appoints Dana Otterson James As President And CEO, Ushering In A New Era Of Strategic Leadership

BENICIA, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIX Industries , a recognized leader in advanced gas compression and generation technologies, today announced the appointment of Dana Otterson James as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. A proven force within RIX, Dana steps into the role with a clear vision for building on the company's 147-year legacy while laying the foundation for future growth and innovation.

“As we move into a period of dynamic change and unprecedented opportunity, I'm honored to lead RIX Industries into its next chapter,” said James.“Our history of reliability and ingenuity will serve as the springboard for a future built on collaboration, advanced technology, and customer-focused partnership and subsequent solutions.”

With a growth mindset and a demonstrated knowledge of the company, Dana pairs her passion for modernizing processes with deep respect for RIX's evolution and achievements over time. She is focused on strengthening RIX's position as a trusted partner in the marine, defense, medical, and industrial markets, driving innovation and operational excellence across the organization. Dana's vision is rooted in increased customer partnership and engaged employees, with growth on the horizon.

Recognizing that strong leadership is essential to realizing this vision, Dana has already begun expanding the executive team to support the company's strategic goals. Recent appointments include a Chief Technology Officer, Chief Information & Supply Chain Officer, Director of Advanced Development, and Director of Supply Chain.

“RIX has always been defined by a spirit of problem-solving and performance,” Otterson James added.“Our investments in people and technology will ensure we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers while honoring the trust they have placed in us for effective, collaborative solutions.”

For more information about RIX Industries and its leadership team, visit

About RIX Industries

Serving critical infrastructure markets, RIX Industries is a global leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of gas generation systems, precision compression solutions, and cryogenic cooling technologies. A provider of mission-critical solutions to the U.S. Navy for over 120 years, RIX innovation solves challenges in complex applications, including marine, aerospace, land, energy, industrial, and medical.

Founded in 1878, the company is headquartered in Benicia, California, and operates additional production facilities in Sparks, Nevada. For more information, visit RIX Industries or call 707.747.5900.