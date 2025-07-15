Cupron® Performance Additives Unveils Groundbreaking Clear Liquid Copper Platform For Sustainable Microbial Control Applications

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Cupron ClearTM reinvents the chemistry of copper-based additives for liquid products, delivering over a hundred times the effectiveness of conventional copper solutions. With its innovative clear liquid format, Cupron ClearTM out-performs incumbent additives such as QUATs and Isothiazolinones, many of which are facing growing regulatory pressure. Cupron ClearTM sets a new standard for broad-spectrum efficacy against microorganisms. This next-generation technology provides end market and downstream users with a more sustainable, versatile, and high-performing copper-based biocide than ever before.

"This new liquid copper platform addresses the frustrations for so many different industries and dramatically expands the applications that can enjoy the benefits of Cupron innovations," said Chris Andrews, CEO of Cupron. "It's the direct result of focused R&D and our belief that economic, safer, sustainable technologies should replace legacy materials that no longer meet regulatory or performance standards."

Representing a major leap forward in copper-based technologies, Cupron ClearTM is a first-to-market solution for personal care, hygiene, building & construction, textiles, plastics, paints and other coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers (C.A.S.E.) markets in need of the highest-performing form of cuprous copper in a colorless, liquid format.

"With the addition of Cupron ClearTM to the company's product portfolio, we can now offer our partners unparalleled flexibility in manufacturing and application with a comprehensive suite of platforms across solid, dispersion and solution-based applications," Andrews added.

In addition to securing patents and intellectual property rights across composition, process, and applications of Cupron ClearTM , Cupron is already in discussion with global partners and distributors to deploy it across core markets.

About Cupron Performance Additives: Cupron is the global leader in health, environment and lifestyle applications leveraging safe, sustainable and effective copper formulations for use in, on and around polymers and liquids. Cupron develops solutions with brand and distribution partnerships, creating Cupron EnhancedTM solutions that save lives and elevate lifestyles for consumers. Cupron solutions are designed to be flexible across most polymer chemistries and form factors (e.g. film, textile, cast, extruded, foam, liquid, etc.) commonly used in consumer and industrial products. For more information, visit .

