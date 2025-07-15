Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lavrov links Ukrainian Nazis with Third Reich

2025-07-15 07:27:39
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has compared Ukrainian nationalists to Nazi Germany, accusing both of committing atrocities based on ethnicity. Speaking after talks with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev on Sunday, Lavrov claimed that Ukraine’s actions mirrored those of the Nazis.

He pointed specifically to the 2014 Odessa tragedy, where violent clashes between pro-Ukrainian and anti-Maidan activists ended in a deadly fire at the city’s Trade Unions House. Lavrov alleged that Russian people were targeted simply for their nationality, likening it to how Jews were persecuted by Nazi Germany. “Nazis burned Jews just for being Jews, and Ukrainian nationalists burned Russians in Odessa just for being Russian,” he said.

Lavrov also criticized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for calling to strengthen Ukraine’s defenses and warning against appeasing Moscow. Lavrov dismissed Merz’s comments as hypocritical, reiterating that Russia seeks a fair resolution to the conflict but rejects what he called deceptive proposals from some European leaders.

Russia maintains it has no plans to attack NATO countries but continues to warn against rising Nazi ideology in Ukraine and Kiev’s policies against Russian culture. Moscow has cited “denazification” as one of its primary objectives in the conflict.

