Kimura Foundry America Expands U.S. Operations With Acquisition Of VIP Tooling

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With both operations located in close proximity, the integration brings together advanced casting and machining capabilities-enabling faster lead times, tighter process control, and cost efficiencies for customers in key industries including automotive, energy, and industrial manufacturing.

"The addition of VIP Tooling to the Kimura family allows us to offer a truly all-in-one manufacturing service," said Michiya Kajiwara, President of Kimura Foundry America. "By combining our cutting-edge 3D-printed casting technologies with VIP's precision machining capabilities, we're simplifying the supply chain for our customers, improving lead times, and accelerating innovation across U.S. manufacturing."

VIP Tooling, founded in 1973, is known for its commitment to precision and reliability in custom tooling and CNC machining. While both companies will continue to operate from their respective facilities, the shared location supports more efficient logistics and collaboration-enhancing Kimura's ability to serve a broad U.S. customer base from a central Midwest hub.

"We're excited to join forces with a company that shares our focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and customer success," said Paul Nolting, COO at VIP Tooling. "This partnership strengthens our ability to serve existing clients while opening the door to new opportunities in advanced manufacturing."

The acquisition reflects Kimura's continued investment in the North American market. As a subsidiary of Japan's Kimura Group-one of the world's most respected names in casting-Kimura Foundry America brings nearly a century of manufacturing heritage to its U.S. operations. Since establishing its Shelbyville facility in 2018, Kimura has focused on delivering high-speed, high-precision manufacturing solutions tailored to the needs of OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.

By combining the strengths of both companies, Kimura Foundry America now offers a competitive advantage for manufacturers seeking faster turnaround times, consolidated services, and improved cost control-all from a trusted partner with global expertise and a growing U.S. presence.

About Kimura Foundry America

