Kimura Foundry America Expands U.S. Operations With Acquisition Of VIP Tooling
"The addition of VIP Tooling to the Kimura family allows us to offer a truly all-in-one manufacturing service," said Michiya Kajiwara, President of Kimura Foundry America. "By combining our cutting-edge 3D-printed casting technologies with VIP's precision machining capabilities, we're simplifying the supply chain for our customers, improving lead times, and accelerating innovation across U.S. manufacturing."
VIP Tooling, founded in 1973, is known for its commitment to precision and reliability in custom tooling and CNC machining. While both companies will continue to operate from their respective facilities, the shared location supports more efficient logistics and collaboration-enhancing Kimura's ability to serve a broad U.S. customer base from a central Midwest hub.
"We're excited to join forces with a company that shares our focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and customer success," said Paul Nolting, COO at VIP Tooling. "This partnership strengthens our ability to serve existing clients while opening the door to new opportunities in advanced manufacturing."
The acquisition reflects Kimura's continued investment in the North American market. As a subsidiary of Japan's Kimura Group-one of the world's most respected names in casting-Kimura Foundry America brings nearly a century of manufacturing heritage to its U.S. operations. Since establishing its Shelbyville facility in 2018, Kimura has focused on delivering high-speed, high-precision manufacturing solutions tailored to the needs of OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.
By combining the strengths of both companies, Kimura Foundry America now offers a competitive advantage for manufacturers seeking faster turnaround times, consolidated services, and improved cost control-all from a trusted partner with global expertise and a growing U.S. presence.
About Kimura Foundry America
Kimura Foundry America is a U.S. subsidiary of Kimura Group, Japan's leading casting manufacturer with nearly 100 years of experience. Established in 2018 in Shelbyville, Indiana, Kimura provides rapid prototype castings and advanced manufacturing solutions to OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers across North America.
For more information, visit:
Media Contact:
Michael Newell
Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]
(586) 530-8418
SOURCE Kimura Foundry America
Legal Disclaimer:
