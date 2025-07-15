Lightchain AI Enters Bonus Round After Successfully Raising $21.1M In Completed Presale



SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI , an emerging blockchain protocol built for AI-native applications, has officially completed all 15 stages of its presale, raising $21.1 million from early participants. The project now enters its Bonus Round , offering remaining tokens at a fixed price of $0.007 as it prepares for broader ecosystem development and upcoming validator onboarding.

This milestone marks a critical phase in Lightchain AI's roadmap, with its presale success underscoring growing interest in blockchain platforms purpose-built for artificial intelligence execution.

Lightchain AI Achieves Tangible Presale Success Through Strategic Execution

Lightchain AI has achieved tangible presale success through strategic execution that emphasizes disciplined growth and technological innovation. Completing all 15 presale stages and raising $21.1 million, the platform has steadily built trust among investors and developers alike.

Key to this success is Lightchain AI's integrated architecture, featuring Proof of Intelligence consensus, the Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM) for real-time AI task execution, and decentralized storage ensuring data integrity. Comprehensive APIs and SDKs simplify developer interaction, while staking mechanisms encourage validator participation and network security. DeFi partnership onboarding and cross-chain infrastructure extend Lightchain AI's ecosystem reach.

A $150,000 grant pool supports builders creating tooling, explorers, data oracles, and dApps, driving active ecosystem expansion. With public repositories and validator onboarding imminent, Lightchain AI's strategic approach converts vision into measurable momentum.









Secure Your Lightchain AI Tokens Now!

Lightchain AI tokens -your gateway to a decentralized, AI-driven ecosystem. Built for scalability, transparency, and innovation, these tokens reward early supporters and drive sustainable growth.

With optimized gas fees and a strategic approach to token distribution, Lightchain AI is more than a project-it's a revolution.

