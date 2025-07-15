Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Fines Dh325,000 On Several Financial Companies For Violating Tax Rules

UAE Fines Dh325,000 On Several Financial Companies For Violating Tax Rules


2025-07-15 05:25:55
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The UAE has imposed financial penalties totalling Dh325,000 on several licenced financial institutions for failing to comply with international tax transparency regulations, including the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and the Common Reporting Standard (CRS).

The regulatory action comes as part of Securities and Commodities Authority's (SCA) ongoing efforts in 2025 to bolster transparency and support global tax cooperation frameworks.

Recommended For You

The financial penalties follow detailed investigations which uncovered shortcomings in how certain firms were conducting the required reporting and compliance procedures mandated under FATCA and CRS standards.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a statement, the SCA emphasised the importance of following the rules of all relevant international and domestic regulators. It called on all regulated financial firms to review and enhance their internal compliance mechanisms to ensure full alignment with applicable standards, thereby avoiding future penalties.

The authority reiterated its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the UAE's financial markets and aligning them with best global practices, especially in areas related to cross-border tax compliance and financial reporting.

MENAFN15072025000049011007ID1109801911

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search