Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Delegation's China Visit Boosts Cooperation On Climate, Food Security: Ministry

UAE Delegation's China Visit Boosts Cooperation On Climate, Food Security: Ministry


2025-07-13 08:04:54
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ABU DHABI, Jul 14 (NNN-WAM) – A United Arab Emirates (UAE) delegation, led by Climate Change and Environment Minister, Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, concluded a four-day visit to China, to strengthen cooperation on climate action, sustainable agriculture, and food security, the UAE government said, yesterday.

Held from Jul 7 to 10, the visit included meetings with leading Chinese institutions, such as the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Tsinghua University and Beijing Tongzhou International Seed Industry Science and Technology Centre, according to a statement from the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Discussions focused on sustainable agriculture, circular economy practices, and innovations in seed science, smart breeding, dairy production, and tropical farming, said the statement.

The delegation also explored avenues for environmental cooperation, holding talks with the Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences, and the Institute of Public & Environmental Affairs, on air pollution control, waste management, clean transportation, and data transparency.

In the statement, Al Dahak emphasised UAE's interest in integrating China's agricultural technologies into its National Food Security Strategy 2051, describing the UAE-China relationship as“a unique model of successful cooperation.”– NNN-WAM

MENAFN13072025000200011047ID1109795195

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search