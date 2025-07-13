UAE Delegation's China Visit Boosts Cooperation On Climate, Food Security: Ministry
Held from Jul 7 to 10, the visit included meetings with leading Chinese institutions, such as the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Tsinghua University and Beijing Tongzhou International Seed Industry Science and Technology Centre, according to a statement from the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.
Discussions focused on sustainable agriculture, circular economy practices, and innovations in seed science, smart breeding, dairy production, and tropical farming, said the statement.
The delegation also explored avenues for environmental cooperation, holding talks with the Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences, and the Institute of Public & Environmental Affairs, on air pollution control, waste management, clean transportation, and data transparency.
In the statement, Al Dahak emphasised UAE's interest in integrating China's agricultural technologies into its National Food Security Strategy 2051, describing the UAE-China relationship as“a unique model of successful cooperation.”– NNN-WAM
