Hrizn Launches V4 With Powerful New Page Types, Brand Voice Governance, Advanced SEO, And Spanish Language Capabilities

Hrizn - Automotive SEO and Content Marketing Platform

Hrizn Launches Version 4.0 Series with Powerful New Page Types, Brand Voice Governance, Multilingual Support, and Advanced SEO Capabilities

BEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hrizn, the AI-powered content platform redefining how automotive brands, dealer groups, and agencies create and manage content, today announced the release of its Version 4 series updates. This milestone release introduces a powerful new generation of structured content tools; including expert content pages, event campaign pages, model landing pages, and vehicle comparisons-designed to enhance brand consistency, elevate local authenticity, and supercharge SEO performance at scale.The updates also include first-person, location-aware Spanish-language support, a redesigned dashboard for seamless collaboration, and the ability to generate content companion assets such as email copy, social posts, metadata, and campaign extensions from a single source of truth.“With this release, Hrizn becomes the connective tissue between creative storytelling, enterprise brand voice, and search performance,” said Matt Copley, Chairman and Chief Revenue Officer at Hrizn.“We've created the tools to help OEMs and dealer networks unify their messaging without flattening the individuality of each store. Add multilingual support, SEO-enhanced metadata, and campaign-ready assets-and now you're not just generating content, you're generating momentum.”What's New in Hrizn 4.0 Series🚗 New Strategic Page TypesModel Landing Pages – Tailored for SEO and high-funnel research behaviorVehicle Comparison Pages – Highlight key differences across makes, models, or trimsEvent Pages – Instantly generate content for sales events, seasonal promotions, or community happeningsExpert Content Pages – Establish authority with deeper educational or opinion-driven content, ideal for SEO and long-form engagement🧠 Enterprise Brand Voice GovernanceEnforce brand-approved tone and messaging across OEMs, dealer groups, and vendor partnersSeamlessly blend enterprise consistency with dealership-specific voice models for localized authenticityBuilt-in flexibility for agencies and in-house teams to collaborate under shared brand rules🌍 Multilingual & First-Person Spanish Language SupportNew support for first-person, region-aware Spanish dialects gives teams the ability to connect with local Hispanic audiences in a culturally fluent voiceAdditional language support available upon request for multilingual market coverage🔍 Advanced SEO Metadata & Content ArchitectureAutomatically generate optimized meta titles, descriptions, schema markup, and page architecture that aligns with AIO, GEO, and Google's latest SEO signalsEnsure every page type is structurally aligned for ranking and readability🎯 Content Companion AssetsAuto-generate supporting content including:Email campaignsOrganic and paid media copyCommunications copyCRM scriptingKeep messaging unified across channels - without requiring multiple content briefs🛠️ Enhanced Dashboard & Workflow ExperienceNew main dashboard improves visibility across projects, users, and teamsSimplifies campaign coordination across rooftops, departments, or vendor partners💸 Flexible Pricing for Any Team SizeFlat-rate plans for predictable enterprise budgetingUsage-based pricing for agencies and dealers scaling output on demandTransparent, scalable, and designed to grow with your operationBuilt for the Modern Automotive Marketing StackHrizn's 4.0 series isn't just an update... it's an infrastructure shift. Designed for OEMs, dealer groups, marketing agencies, and in-house creative teams, the platform now supports every layer of digital content execution; from initial concept through full-funnel activation.By combining deep learning of each dealership's voice, structured content generation, comprehensive SEO metadata, and multi-channel campaign assets, Hrizn equips users to create better content, faster... with less lift and more impact.AvailabilityThe Version 4 series feature releases are live and available now for all Hrizn users. Try it for free.Learn MoreTo schedule a personalized walkthrough or request multilingual support options, visit or contact your Hrizn representative.

Matt Copley

Hrizn

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.