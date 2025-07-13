Hrizn Launches V4 With Powerful New Page Types, Brand Voice Governance, Advanced SEO, And Spanish Language Capabilities
Hrizn Launches Version 4.0 Series with Powerful New Page Types, Brand Voice Governance, Multilingual Support, and Advanced SEO CapabilitiesBEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hrizn, the AI-powered content platform redefining how automotive brands, dealer groups, and agencies create and manage content, today announced the release of its Version 4 series updates. This milestone release introduces a powerful new generation of structured content tools; including expert content pages, event campaign pages, model landing pages, and vehicle comparisons-designed to enhance brand consistency, elevate local authenticity, and supercharge SEO performance at scale.
The updates also include first-person, location-aware Spanish-language support, a redesigned dashboard for seamless collaboration, and the ability to generate content companion assets such as email copy, social posts, metadata, and campaign extensions from a single source of truth.
“With this release, Hrizn becomes the connective tissue between creative storytelling, enterprise brand voice, and search performance,” said Matt Copley, Chairman and Chief Revenue Officer at Hrizn.“We've created the tools to help OEMs and dealer networks unify their messaging without flattening the individuality of each store. Add multilingual support, SEO-enhanced metadata, and campaign-ready assets-and now you're not just generating content, you're generating momentum.”
What's New in Hrizn 4.0 Series
🚗 New Strategic Page Types
Model Landing Pages – Tailored for SEO and high-funnel research behavior
Vehicle Comparison Pages – Highlight key differences across makes, models, or trims
Event Pages – Instantly generate content for sales events, seasonal promotions, or community happenings
Expert Content Pages – Establish authority with deeper educational or opinion-driven content, ideal for SEO and long-form engagement
🧠 Enterprise Brand Voice Governance
Enforce brand-approved tone and messaging across OEMs, dealer groups, and vendor partners
Seamlessly blend enterprise consistency with dealership-specific voice models for localized authenticity
Built-in flexibility for agencies and in-house teams to collaborate under shared brand rules
🌍 Multilingual & First-Person Spanish Language Support
New support for first-person, region-aware Spanish dialects gives teams the ability to connect with local Hispanic audiences in a culturally fluent voice
Additional language support available upon request for multilingual market coverage
🔍 Advanced SEO Metadata & Content Architecture
Automatically generate optimized meta titles, descriptions, schema markup, and page architecture that aligns with AIO, GEO, and Google's latest SEO signals
Ensure every page type is structurally aligned for ranking and readability
🎯 Content Companion Assets
Auto-generate supporting content including:
Email campaigns
Organic and paid media copy
Communications copy
CRM scripting
Keep messaging unified across channels - without requiring multiple content briefs
🛠️ Enhanced Dashboard & Workflow Experience
New main dashboard improves visibility across projects, users, and teams
Simplifies campaign coordination across rooftops, departments, or vendor partners
💸 Flexible Pricing for Any Team Size
Flat-rate plans for predictable enterprise budgeting
Usage-based pricing for agencies and dealers scaling output on demand
Transparent, scalable, and designed to grow with your operation
Built for the Modern Automotive Marketing Stack
Hrizn's 4.0 series isn't just an update... it's an infrastructure shift. Designed for OEMs, dealer groups, marketing agencies, and in-house creative teams, the platform now supports every layer of digital content execution; from initial concept through full-funnel activation.
By combining deep learning of each dealership's voice, structured content generation, comprehensive SEO metadata, and multi-channel campaign assets, Hrizn equips users to create better content, faster... with less lift and more impact.
Availability
The Version 4 series feature releases are live and available now for all Hrizn users. Try it for free.
Learn More
To schedule a personalized walkthrough or request multilingual support options, visit or contact your Hrizn representative.
