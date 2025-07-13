Menerals Launches In San Diego With Bold Mission To Restore Strength And Masculinity Through Real Nutrition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New men's health supplement brand introduces 100+ trace minerals to combat nutrient deficiency, testosterone decline, and performance burnout

San Diego, CA, July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menerals, a new men's health supplement brand based in San Diego, has officially launched with a no-nonsense approach to restoring male vitality. Focused on foundational nutrition and fueled by trace minerals sourced from rich American soil, Menerals is rapidly gaining attention for offering a natural testosterone booster and clean supplement line that speaks directly to real men seeking lasting strength, stamina, and cellular energy.





Menerals Logo

In a market saturated with gimmicky formulas, synthetic blends, and overseas products, Menerals delivers mineral supplements for men that prioritize quality and performance over hype. With over 100 essential trace minerals in each formula, the brand addresses core issues such as nutrient deficiency, hormonal imbalance, and poor mitochondrial health. Designed for muscle recovery, strength support, and overall men's wellness, it is becoming a trusted performance supplement for men across the fitness, labor, and biohacking communities.

“Menerals isn't just a product, it's a wake-up call,” said a spokesperson for the company.“Today's man is tired of soft marketing, fake ingredients, and cheap imports. He wants testosterone support, real energy for labor, and longevity supplements he can count on. That's what Menerals delivers.”

Early traction includes a growing base of direct-to-consumer subscribers, strong word-of-mouth referrals, and a cult-like following that embraces the brand's raw and masculine identity.

Marketed as the hardworking men's supplement that cuts through noise, Menerals is already being recognized as a clean, American-made supplement brand committed to performance fuel, cellular health, and anti-aging for men.

Backed by the principles of American values and natural health support, Menerals offers a viable pre-workout alternative for men looking to enhance strength, endurance, and gym recovery, without artificial fillers. It's also gaining ground in the longevity and biohacking space, with advocates citing improvements in mitochondrial health, testosterone levels, and anti-aging markers.

Whether used as a daily mineral-based longevity formula or a workout recovery supplement, Menerals represents a cultural shift toward real men's nutrition with no BS. For the modern man seeking masculinity support, energy for laborers, and a supplement not made in China,

Menerals stands out as the performance-driven choice.

CONTACT: Sarah Lambert Menerals ...