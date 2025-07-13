Opening A New Era Of Cloud Mining: All4mining Opens Up Smart Income Channels For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), And Ripple (XRP)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City, NY, July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global regulatory environment becomes clearer, cryptocurrencies are entering a rapid development stage. ALL4 Mining, a compliant cloud mining platform headquartered in the UK , has officially launched a new AI smart mining system that supports a variety of mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP), providing users with a legal, safe, and stable daily income plan.

As the global regulatory environment becomes clearer, cryptocurrencies are entering a rapid development stage. ALL4 Mining, a compliant cloud mining platform headquartered in the UK, has officially launched a new AI smart mining system that supports a variety of mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP), providing users with a legal, safe, and stable daily income plan. Since its establishment in London in 2019, ALL4 Mining has always adhered to legal and compliant operations, adhering to the concept of "everyone participates, everyone benefits", and is committed to breaking the traditional mining threshold and allowing global users to easily realize the continuous appreciation of encrypted assets. New mining experience, higher and more transparent benefits

Compared with the traditional high-cost and technically complex mining model, ALL4 Mining uses advanced AI intelligent algorithms to switch computing power allocation in real time according to the currency price and benefits to achieve stable benefits. Users do not need to invest in any hardware, just a computer or mobile phone to quickly open a mining contract and enjoy daily benefits. ALL4 Mining offers a variety of contract options to suit different budgets and goals. Users can choose from the following options:

Contract Price the term Daily Profit Total income (principal + profit) Capital Return $100 2 days $4 $100+$8=$108 Yes $1400 13 days $18.2 $1400+$236.6=$1636.6 Yes $3000 20 days $42 $3000+$840=$3840 Yes $5000 31 days $74 $5000+$2294=$7294 Yes $10,000 40 days $170 $10,000+6800=$16,800 Yes $30,000 50 days $540 $30,000+$27,000=$57,000 Yes $50,000 48 days $930 $50,000+$44,640=$94,640 Yes $150,000 45 days $3000 $150,000+$135,000=$285,000 Yes

After purchasing the contract, the profit will be automatically credited to your account the next day. When the account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your digital currency wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to get more profits.

In order to allow more users to experience the convenience and benefits of smart mining, ALL4 Mining now offers exclusive benefits for novices: a $15 cloud computing fund will be given upon registration, and you can open your first contract without recharging to enjoy free real income.

The platform also provides a variety of contract options, with a minimum investment of only $100, which is suitable for all types of users to test the benefits of encrypted assets without the high threshold and equipment maintenance costs of traditional mining.

British compliance background, safe and secure

As a formal digital asset technology company registered in the UK in 2019, ALL4 Mining strictly abides by the relevant laws and regulations of the UK, the US and the EU. Its data centers are located in the UK, the US and the EU, and all computing power deployments have obtained green energy certification to meet ESG sustainable development requirements.

The platform adopts enterprise-level security architecture, multiple cold wallet mechanisms to ensure the safety of user assets, and is equipped with 24/7 all-weather technical monitoring and risk control systems to ensure that the mining process is transparent, efficient and risk-free.

Whether you are a cryptocurrency novice or an investor who wants to obtain long-term passive income, ALL4 Mining can provide you with a stable, secure, and zero-threshold income channel. It only takes one minute to register and start a new era of AI smart mining.

For more details, please visit the official website of the platform: or (click to download the mobile app )





Official email of the platform: ...

Attachment

All4 mining

CONTACT: Official email of the platform: ...