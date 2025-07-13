403
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast 13/07: Solid Price (Chart)
- Speculative buying in WTI Crude Oil has produced a price near 67.400 in the CFD futures market. This while the spot (cash market) price for WTI Crude Oil is within sight of 69.000 USD. The price on the 24th of June was nearly 64.300 in the futures market. A steady development of buying force has been seen in WTI Crude Oil the past two weeks possibly based on speculative strength, but also perhaps on the notion the U.S economy is showing signs of vigor. The price of WTI Crude Oil remains within a lower longer term band when judged historically. Any price for WTI Crude Oil below the 70.000 USD level is largely seen as a victory for manufacturers and consumers. The price of the commodity has risen in the past week again, highs near the 68.000 ratio were seen in the futures market on Tuesday and Wednesday. Depending on where a trader bets on WTI Crude Oil they should make sure exactly what they are trying to pursue, it can be a spot price or a futures (CFD) value – and there will be a difference.
- This week the U.S will issue inflation number mid-week and Retail Sales results as the week concludes. Crude Oil is certainly speculated on by large players who are trying to gauge demand and may believe there may be a larger need for WTI Crude Oil moving forward. However, supply remains plentiful and the price of the commodity may have found the top its it range when it flirted with the 68.000 vicinity in the futures markets. Yet, a warning sign blares, the price of WTI Crude Oil in the cash market is higher, which may indicate stronger demand exists near-term.
