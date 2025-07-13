Bitcoin Breaks Through $118,000, ALR Miner Opens A New Era Of Intelligent Cloud Mining!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As Bitcoin breaks through the $118,000 mark, the crypto market has officially entered the 2025 bull market cycle. As a long-established platform registered in the UK, ALR Miner has launched a new generation of AI intelligent cloud mining services, allowing users to easily start a digital wealth journey with stable daily income with just a mobile phone.

London, UK, July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin breaks through the $118,000 mark, the crypto market has officially entered the 2025 bull market cycle. As a long-established platform registered in the UK, ALR Miner has launched a new generation of AI intelligent cloud mining services, allowing users to easily start a digital wealth journey with stable daily income with just a mobile phone.

ALR Miner's innovation is not only reflected in technology, but also in its "zero threshold, no hardware, all-weather" mining method. Whether you are a crypto novice or an experienced coin holder, you can achieve the goal of "easily earning BTC, ETH, and XRP every day" on ALR Miner.

Mining upgrade: Open a new channel for "automatic asset appreciation"

Traditional mining has high costs and high thresholds, and it is difficult to adapt to the needs of current users. ALR Miner breaks the tradition and realizes true "mining automation" and "income visualization" through cloud-based intelligent systems:

No equipment threshold: no mining machine or technology is required, just register an email address to start;

AI scheduling computing power: the platform dynamically allocates global computing power resources through AI algorithms to ensure efficient mining;

Daily income arrival: users can receive stable income every day and withdraw cash at any time without a freeze period;

Support mainstream currencies: BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE and other currencies to open the income channel with one click.

Reasonable income example (real-time contract reference)







How to start mining? Only 3 steps and 30 seconds to complete!

Visit the official website:

Register an account : Just provide an email address to complete the registration, and the system will automatically give you $12 trial money

Start mining: Select a contract to start mining, and the daily income will automatically enter your account and can be withdrawn at any time

Safe and sustainable cloud mining platform

Founded in 2018, headquartered in the UK, with long-term stable operation;

Compliant, transparent operating data, the platform supports users from many countries such as the UK, the US, and Europe;

Green data center, powered by clean energy, in line with ESG green investment standards;

The trusted choice of more than 5 million users worldwide, supports recharges in mainstream wallets such as Binance, Coinbase, and Trust Wallet.

Exclusive benefits for new users: Register and get $12 , start your first mining income with zero investment!

No need to recharge or download apps, you can start your first real contract with trial money and get stable daily income immediately.



Register now →

Conclusion: Don't let BTC lie in your wallet anymore, join ALR Miner and let it make money for you every day!

ALR Miner is a platform for you to steadily increase your value during the bull market cycle. It is using technology to allow everyone to participate in the smart mining of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple with a low threshold. Now is the best time to seize the bull market dividend and turn your assets from "holding" to "growth".

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: Olivia Miller Email: ...