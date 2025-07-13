ALL4 Mining Launches Free Mobile Cloud Mining App To Drive Passive Crypto Income Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pioneering AI, Green Energy, and Global Access to Make Digital Wealth Simple for Everyone

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALL4 Mining, the world's leading global cloud mining service provider , today announced the official launch of its cutting-edge free mobile cloud mining application. This strategic rollout is set to transform how millions engage in digital asset mining by making it simpler, greener, and significantly more profitable.





Harnessing advanced AI scheduling and a 100% green energy backbone, the new mobile platform increases mining efficiency tenfold while slashing operational costs. Running autonomously 24/7, it lets users - from complete beginners to experienced investors - manage and grow crypto assets directly from their mobile devices with zero hardware required.

ALL4 Mining's new mobile app stands as a milestone in our mission to democratize access to crypto wealth,” said a spokesperson for ALL4 Mining.“Now anyone can mine effortlessly, earn daily income, and participate in the booming digital economy with full transparency and security.

Wide Range of Flexible Mining Contracts

ALL4 Mining continues to lead the way with its powerful suite of customizable mining contracts

that cater to all types of investors. The platform currently offers the following:

BTC Basic Plan: $100, 2 days, $4 daily gain, $108 total.

LTC Classic Plan: $600, 6 days, $7.26 daily gain, $643.56 total.

BTC Classic Plan: $3,000, 20 days, $42.9 daily gain, $3,858 total.

DOGE Classic Plan: $5,000, 30 days, $75 daily gain, $7,250 total.

BTC Premium Plan: $10,000, 40 days, $166 daily gain, $16,640 total.

BTC Premium Plan: $50,000, 48 days, $910 daily gain, $93,680 total.

BTC Super Plan: Investment amount of $150,000, investment period of 50 days, daily income of $2,925, totaling $296,250.

These tailored plans help lower the investment threshold and allow investors to optimize returns based on their personal goals and risk preferences.

Easy Onboarding and Effortless Earnings

Getting started with ALL4 Mining is simple:

Download the App: Available for iOS and Android from .

Quick Registration: Sign up in under one minute with your email.

Start Mining: With a single click, the system connects to global computing power for seamless automated mining.

Enjoy Daily Income: Earnings settle every day, and withdrawals are instant to personal crypto wallets.

Invite Friends: Share your code to unlock bonus computing power and extra cash rewards.

Industry-Leading Features for Modern Investors

$15 Welcome Bonus: New users receive a $15 sign-up bonus and start earning $0.6 daily immediately.

Remote Mining Control: Manage operations anytime, anywhere with a simple dashboard.

Top-Tier Security: Protected by McAfee® and Cloudflare®, ensuring safe mining sessions.

24/7 Global Operations: Always-on infrastructure with multilingual customer support.

Diverse Contracts: From trial packages to high-return plans, there's something for everyone.

Positioned for the Future of Crypto Wealth

Analysts forecast Bitcoin may soon exceed $180,000, underscoring the massive potential of digital asset investments. Since 2019, ALL4 Mining has been building an intelligent , transparent, and eco-friendly cloud mining ecosystem. Today, it serves over 9 million users worldwide, driving a global movement toward sustainable passive income.

About ALL4 Mining

ALL4 Mining is committed to delivering a secure, efficient, and accessible cloud mining experience. Its pioneering approach integrates green energy, AI automation, and robust infrastructure to unlock crypto mining for everyone.

For more details on mining contracts or to start investing, visit

Media Contact: ...

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. You are advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: All4Mining Email: ...