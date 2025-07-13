Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Africa Pursues Deeper Partnership with China

2025-07-13 08:19:55
(MENAFN) South Africa is set to deepen its partnership with China as a senior delegation prepares to participate in the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), the presidency announced on Sunday.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, alongside other government representatives, will attend the event scheduled in Beijing from July 16 to 20, the statement confirmed.

"This high-level participation by the deputy president and the South African delegation is a pivotal opportunity to advance the South Africa-China all-round strategic cooperative partnership in the new era. It also reinforces South Africa's position as a gateway to sub-Saharan Africa for trade, investment, and industrial cooperation," the presidency emphasized.

South Africa plans to highlight key sectors during the expo, including renewable energy, logistics, pharmaceuticals, mineral beneficiation, and the digital economy, according to the official release.

The visit aims to present a strong portfolio of investable projects designed to attract focused Chinese investments, especially targeting special economic zones and vital infrastructure. Additionally, it seeks to boost bilateral cooperation in clean technologies, digital skills training, and industrial standards.

Moreover, the delegation will work toward strengthening mutually advantageous economic and trade collaborations through various bilateral initiatives, the presidency stated.

