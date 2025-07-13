Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shahdag Running Fest Brings Together 600 Athletes From Around World

Shahdag Running Fest Brings Together 600 Athletes From Around World


2025-07-13 08:03:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On July 13, the“Shahdag Running Fest” was held with the support of the Union of Turkic-Speaking States' Ski Resorts and organized by the Shahdag Tourism Center, Azernews reports.

The event saw nearly 600 amateur athletes compete for victory in the scenic highlands of Shahdag.

Participants from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Georgia, Pakistan, Kuwait, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Austria took part in races across three distances: 53 km, 27 km, and 9 km.

Winners were awarded medals and gifts by the organizers, capping off a vibrant day of international sportsmanship and endurance in one of Azerbaijan's premier mountain resorts.

