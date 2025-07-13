Shahdag Running Fest Brings Together 600 Athletes From Around World

MENAFN - AzerNews) On July 13, the“Shahdag Running Fest” was held with the support of the Union of Turkic-Speaking States' Ski Resorts and organized by the Shahdag Tourism Center,reports.

The event saw nearly 600 amateur athletes compete for victory in the scenic highlands of Shahdag.

Participants from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Georgia, Pakistan, Kuwait, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Austria took part in races across three distances: 53 km, 27 km, and 9 km.

Winners were awarded medals and gifts by the organizers, capping off a vibrant day of international sportsmanship and endurance in one of Azerbaijan's premier mountain resorts.