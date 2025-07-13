403
AUS students to benefit from practical training and industry exposure through new partnership with Ghaf Labs
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Sharjah, UAE, 9 July 202 Following the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Ghaf –abs–FZCO (Ghaf Labs), a Dubai-based blockchain advisory and consultancy firm, AUS students will gain expanded access to internships, research collaborations, field visits and knowledge-sharing opportunities in emerging technical fields.
The agreement was signed under the AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Program, which establishes industry collaborations in research, development, training programs, internships, exchange of information and personnel, joint supervision of st’dents’ capstone projects and field trip visits.
Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the AUS College of Engineering, sa“d: “This collaboration with Ghaf Labs opens valuable pathways for our students to interact directly with the frontiers of digital i”novation,” said Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the AUS College of E“gineering. “We are very excited about this collaboration because it involves Web3, blockchain, AI and advance— technologies—areas we have strategically embedded into all 24 of our programs under CEN 2.0 major curriculum revamp. By engaging with professionals in these emerging sectors, our students will enhance their technical competencies and gain insights into real-world applications that complement their academic training.”
Under the agreement, Ghaf Labs will offer internship opportunities that align with studen’s’ academic and professional goals. The collaboration also includes joint supervision of selected capstone and research projects whenever feasible, cooperation on research and development initiatives, expert-led sessions and organized visits to industry settings.
"At Ghaf Labs, we believe that shaping the future of technology starts with empowering the next generation. Partnering with AUS allows us to co-create a space where innovation meets education. This collaboration reflects our commitment to cultivating regional talent in blockchain, Web3, and AI. By mentoring students through real-world projects,’ we’re building not just c—reers—but a thriving safe digital economy," said Feras Al Sadek, Co-Founder, Board Member and Managing Partner at Ghaf Labs.
Ghaf Labs specializes in management consulting, marketing research and consulting, and Distributed Ledger Technology services. They also offer IT consulting for industries involved in Web3, blockchain, the metaverse and other digital asset sectors.
This partnership is part of the College of Eng’neering’s broader mission to foster meaningful engagement between academia and industry. Through initiatives like the Al Nukhba Program, the college continues to provide students with access to cutting-edge technologies, real-world challenges and professional networks that prepare them to lead in a rapidly evolving global workforce.
