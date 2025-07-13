403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE Retail Investors Charged Into EV, Tech, and Telehealth stocks in Q2 2025
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – July 10, 2025: UAE retail investors are showing strong conviction in the long-term potential of electric vehicles and emerging tech, with new data from trading and investing platform eToro revealing significant Q2 2025 increases in holdings of Hims & Hers Health, BYD, and Lucid Group.
eToro looked at which companies saw the biggest proportionate change in holders quarter-on-quarter (table 1), while also looking at the 10 most held stocks on the platform (table 2).
Leading the list was telehealth platform, Hims & Hers Health, which surged 85% in holders, a jump likely driven by retail investors looking to buy the dip. The stock experienced a sharp uptick in late April amid market optimism around a potential partnership with Novo Nordisk, but declined significantly in late June following the breakdown of the deal. Many investors appear to be betting on a rebound, holding out for a longer-term recovery.
Following Hims & Hers were EV manufacturers BYD (41%), and Lucid Group (27%). The latter is gaining steady traction in the Gulf, backed by its majority owner, Saudi Arabia’s powerful Public Investment Fund.
EVs weren’t the only sector gaining momentum. Tech companies, particularly those in AI and cloud services, also saw rising investor interest. Adobe Systems, Baidu, and Palantir Technologies all saw double-digit QoQ growth amongst UAE investors. Adobe’s and Baidu’s holders went up over 25%, and Palantir’s rose 11%, reflecting concentrated interest in large-cap tech and AI plays.
The data also shows investor interest in global tech mainstays like Apple and Alphabet, as well as a diversified mix of holdings across luxury (LVMH), finance (Visa, Mastercard), and chipmakers (AMD).
George Naddaf, Managing Director at eToro MENA, commented:
“The UAE investor community continues to position itself at the forefront of global tech and clean energy trends. The sharp rise in exposure to EV stocks and digital-first companies show a long-term mindset. Investors here are looking past short-term volatility and into the industries shaping the next decade — and they’re doing so with conviction.”
“Retail investors in the UAE are also quick to spot value. April’s market correction provided what many saw as a buying opportunity, particularly in high-growth sectors that align with regional innovation agendas, such as AI, EVs, and health-tech.”
Looking at the ‘top fallers’ list, retail investors appeared to take profits from names that had recently seen strong gains. The number of UAE-based holders in medtech firm TransMedics dropped a whopping 82%, while Oracle and Broadcom also saw significant declines. Other notable fallers included Uber, Micron, and Super Micro Computer — companies whose share price had run up sharply in prior quarters.
George Naddaf added:
"Knowing when to lock in gains is just as important as spotting opportunities. This data shows that UAE investors are growth-oriented and strategic. They know when to capitalise on gains and rebalance when a rally has run its course."
Despite this rebalancing, there was little change in the top 10 most held stocks among UAE users on eToro. Alphabet and Nio swapped places to take sixth and seventh positions respectively, while Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, and Amazon have retained their positions as the top most held stocks since the end of 2024.
eToro looked at which companies saw the biggest proportionate change in holders quarter-on-quarter (table 1), while also looking at the 10 most held stocks on the platform (table 2).
Leading the list was telehealth platform, Hims & Hers Health, which surged 85% in holders, a jump likely driven by retail investors looking to buy the dip. The stock experienced a sharp uptick in late April amid market optimism around a potential partnership with Novo Nordisk, but declined significantly in late June following the breakdown of the deal. Many investors appear to be betting on a rebound, holding out for a longer-term recovery.
Following Hims & Hers were EV manufacturers BYD (41%), and Lucid Group (27%). The latter is gaining steady traction in the Gulf, backed by its majority owner, Saudi Arabia’s powerful Public Investment Fund.
EVs weren’t the only sector gaining momentum. Tech companies, particularly those in AI and cloud services, also saw rising investor interest. Adobe Systems, Baidu, and Palantir Technologies all saw double-digit QoQ growth amongst UAE investors. Adobe’s and Baidu’s holders went up over 25%, and Palantir’s rose 11%, reflecting concentrated interest in large-cap tech and AI plays.
The data also shows investor interest in global tech mainstays like Apple and Alphabet, as well as a diversified mix of holdings across luxury (LVMH), finance (Visa, Mastercard), and chipmakers (AMD).
George Naddaf, Managing Director at eToro MENA, commented:
“The UAE investor community continues to position itself at the forefront of global tech and clean energy trends. The sharp rise in exposure to EV stocks and digital-first companies show a long-term mindset. Investors here are looking past short-term volatility and into the industries shaping the next decade — and they’re doing so with conviction.”
“Retail investors in the UAE are also quick to spot value. April’s market correction provided what many saw as a buying opportunity, particularly in high-growth sectors that align with regional innovation agendas, such as AI, EVs, and health-tech.”
Looking at the ‘top fallers’ list, retail investors appeared to take profits from names that had recently seen strong gains. The number of UAE-based holders in medtech firm TransMedics dropped a whopping 82%, while Oracle and Broadcom also saw significant declines. Other notable fallers included Uber, Micron, and Super Micro Computer — companies whose share price had run up sharply in prior quarters.
George Naddaf added:
"Knowing when to lock in gains is just as important as spotting opportunities. This data shows that UAE investors are growth-oriented and strategic. They know when to capitalise on gains and rebalance when a rally has run its course."
Despite this rebalancing, there was little change in the top 10 most held stocks among UAE users on eToro. Alphabet and Nio swapped places to take sixth and seventh positions respectively, while Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, and Amazon have retained their positions as the top most held stocks since the end of 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment