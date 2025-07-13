Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Elon Musk Says Donald Trump Should 'Just Release Epstein Files As Promised'

2025-07-13 07:01:04
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again urged US President Donald Trump to release the Epstein files as promised.

“Seriously. He said 'Epstein' half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein. Just release the files as promised,” Musk said in a reply to a post on social media platform X.

Earlier in a post on Truth Social, Trump had defended Attorney General Pam Bondi, while also accusing members of the Biden administration and others of being the creator of the files.

