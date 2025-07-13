Trump Threatens 30% Tariffs On EU, Mexico Analysts Warn Of Fallout

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 30% tariffs on goods from the European Union and Mexico if re-elected. Analysts warn the move could spark trade wars, disrupt global markets, and hurt American consumers. The EU has signaled potential retaliation if such tariffs are enforced.

