Justin Bieber, Wife Hailey Quash Divorce Rumours, Celebrate His Vulnerable Album Together
A source familiar with the creation of the album, the Grammy winner, 31, and the Rhode founder, 28 said that the two are celebrating 'Swag', and the fact that Bieber made the record on his own terms, reports 'People' magazine.
"Hailey was by Justin's side for the whole creation of the album”, the source told 'People'. "Everyone knows Justin as a star and a performer. They now get to know the artist that Hailey has known all these years”.
The source also shared that Justin felt like he was able to make the kind of album he truly wanted after parting ways with his former manager, Scooter Braun.
As per 'People', the singer experienced a new creative process, in which he got to "run his own show" by choosing the musicians and producers he collaborated with and using only live vocals and instruments to create a more "stripped-down" style.
"Hailey supported Justin to follow his artistic instincts”, the source said. "She helped him to trust himself and do what Justin knew he wanted to do as an artist”.
Justin has wanted to do an album in a more candid style for years, the source said, but he didn't have the opportunity to until he had gained control of his own creative direction. According to a report from Rolling Stone, Justin reportedly has no regrets when it comes to parting ways with Braun.
“Breaking away from Scooter Braun and his team has been something that Justin has wanted for so long, and now that he's fully free, he could finally share this album with his fans and with the world”, a source told the outlet.
