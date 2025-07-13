Lashkar Bonalu: Telangana CM Offers Silk Robes To Goddess Ujjaini Mahankali
The Chief Minister, along with Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and some other Cabinet colleagues, participated in the festival, which symbolises the unique culture of Telangana.
The festivities began amid traditional fanfare and gaiety with thousands of devotees offering prayers at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple.
Minister Surekha presented 'Bonam' to the deity. Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Adluri Laxman, CM's advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLAs and other leaders participated in the celebrations.
The Chief Minister presented the silk robes to the deity on behalf of the state government and participated in a special puja.
Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and his wife also had darshan of Goddess Ujjaini Mahankali. He said he prayed for the good health, prosperity and happiness of the devotees.
Women devotees offered 'Bonam', containing cooked rice, jaggery, curd and neem leaves to Goddess Mahankali.
The temple and streets around it wore a festive look as the women clad in their best participated in various cultural programmes.
Authorities made elaborate arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the celebrations. Separate queues were formed for women devotees.
The festival will conclude on Monday with the famous 'Rangam', where predictions about the state's future will be made by an unmarried woman, followed by the Ghatam procession. This will be followed by a procession of a caparisoned elephant carrying a portrait of the deity. Smeared with turmeric and vermilion, the potharajus dance to rhythmic drum beats in the procession that will pass through various areas.
Ashada Bonalu is a festival held in the month of Ashada, according to the Hindu calendar, celebrating Goddess Mahankali. Devotees, especially women, make offerings in the form of food in specially decorated pots.
During the festival, people also hold 'rangam' or forecasting the future, organise processions and cultural events.
Bonalu in Secunderabad, or Lashkar Bonalu as it is called, is the second phase of the nearly month-long traditional festival in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.
The festival began at the Jagadambika Temple on the Golconda Fort.
The festivities at Sri Simhavahini Mahankali temple in Lal Darwaza and Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple in Haribowli in the old city of Hyderabad will be held next Sunday.
It is commonly believed that the festival was first celebrated over 150 years ago following a major cholera outbreak. People believed that the epidemic was due to the anger of Goddess Mahankali and began offering Bonalu to placate her.
After the formation of Telangana in 2014, the then TRS government had declared Bonalu as the state festival.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment