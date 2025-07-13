403
Ruto Labels Violent Protesters as Terrorists
(MENAFN) Kenyan President William Ruto has described individuals who assault police facilities and destroy businesses during ongoing demonstrations as terrorists waging a battle against the state.
In response, he has directed law enforcement officers to shoot such offenders in the legs rather than use lethal force.
Ruto's declaration follows a surge of aggressive anti-government demonstrations that have erupted throughout Kenya in recent weeks.
According to human rights organizations, these events have led to over 30 fatalities and widespread destruction of property.
“Such criminal acts are a declaration of war,” the president announced on Wednesday.
He emphasized that officers must not fatally harm “anyone caught burning another person’s business or property,” but should instead ensure they “should be shot in the leg, hospitalized, and later taken to court.”
He further stressed that “this country will not be destroyed by a few people who are impatient and who want to have a change of government using unconstitutional means.”
Ruto asserted that the government would use all available resources “to make sure that we stabilize the country.”
According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), at least 31 people lost their lives during the demonstrations held on Monday alone.
These protests coincided with the 35th anniversary of Saba Saba – meaning “Seven Seven” in Swahili – commemorating the July 7, 1990 uprising against one-party rule.
The date is now remembered each year as a powerful symbol of defiance against authoritarianism and economic inequality.
