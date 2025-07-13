Odysse Racer Neo Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 52,000 With 115 Km Range

Odysse Electric Vehicles has introduced the Racer Neo, an upgraded electric scooter with modern features and a budget-friendly price of Rs 52,000. It offers various battery options and a range of 90-115 km.

Odysse Electric Vehicles has launched the all-new Racer Neo, a refreshed version of its popular Racer scooter. This electric two-wheeler is designed for Indian riders who want a blend of modern features and value for money. It's priced at just Rs 52,000 (ex-showroom).

The Racer Neo comes with practical additions to make your rides smooth. You get an LED digital meter, keyless start/stop, cruise control, and a USB charging port for your devices. The scooter also has City, Reverse, and Parking modes to easily handle various riding needs.

Buyers can choose from two battery packs:

Graphene Battery: 60V, 32AH or 45AH

Lithium-ion Battery: 60V, 24AH

Depending on the variant, the Racer Neo promises a certified range of 90–115 km on a single charge. Charging time is between 4 to 8 hours, making it convenient for overnight charging.

Powered by a 250W motor and a top speed of 25 kmph, the Racer Neo meets low-speed electric vehicle regulations. This means you don't need a driver's license or registration to ride it - perfect for teenagers and first-time riders.

Speaking on the launch, Nemin Vora, CEO of Odysse Electric, said,“The Racer Neo is a thoughtfully upgraded version of our trusted Racer model. We've enhanced its design to elevate the riding experience while keeping affordability central, and added smart functional elements. This reflects our aim to make electric mobility more inclusive and practical across India."