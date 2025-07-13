403
Hungary Criticizes EU
(MENAFN) Hungarian government adviser Balazs Orban has voiced strong criticism against the European Union, claiming that the bloc is prioritizing Ukraine’s military requirements over the interests of its own member nations.
He argued that EU officials consistently manage to secure funding for “war,” while other pressing needs are neglected.
According to a news agency, EU leaders are contemplating the introduction of a new EURO100 billion (USD117 billion) financial package as part of the bloc’s upcoming seven-year fiscal plan.
This proposed fund would be used to support Ukraine’s governmental expenditures.
Hungary, however, has remained a persistent opponent of the EU’s stance on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine since it began.
“Europe has run out of money – except when it comes to war. There is always 100 billion euros for that,” Orban commented on social media this Wednesday.
He cautioned that dedicating such a significant sum could pave the way for additional suggestions to utilize EU citizens’ funds for Ukraine’s benefit.
The adviser also referenced an estimate from Kiev stating that approximately USD1 trillion would be necessary over a 14-year span for the country’s rebuilding and modernization.
This projection was presented by Prime Minister Denis Shmigal during a donor summit held in Rome earlier this week.
