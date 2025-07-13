Vinfast Sets Sights On 35 EV Showrooms In India

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

VinFast Auto India has entered into agreements with 13 dealership groups to open 32 showrooms across 27 cities, aiming to scale up to 35 outlets by the end of 2025. This expansion aligns with the pre-booking launch of its electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, beginning on 15 July, signalling a strategic push into India's burgeoning EV market.

Building a strong retail presence, VinFast has engaged partners such as Pasco Group in Delhi, Raja Group in Karnataka, Nanesh Automotive in Telangana and Maansarovar Group in Tamil Nadu. The network spans major urban centres including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram, chosen for their growing EV infrastructure and consumer demand.

CEO of VinFast Asia, Pham Sanh Chau, described the venture as foundational to delivering“an elevated EV experience backed by reliability, customer trust, and service excellence”. The company's approach follows its unveiling of the VF 7 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year and confirms the staging of VF 7 and VF 6 pre-bookings later this month.

Complementing its showroom rollout, VinFast is forging an ecosystem of after-sales and charging infrastructure. A tie-up with myTVS aims to establish 120 service workshops across India, enhancing customer support ahead of the EV launch. Additional alliances include Global Assure for mobile servicing and roadside assistance, myTVS and RoadGrid for charging infrastructure, and BatX Energies for sustainable battery recycling.

VinFast's manufacturing ambitions are centred on Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi facility, expected to commence operations by June 2025. The 400‐acre plant is projected to assemble completely knocked down units initially, with capacity for up to 150,000 EVs annually once fully ramped up. Further discussions are underway with state governments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for a potential second manufacturing plant, signalling long-term investment in local operations.

Despite this momentum, VinFast has revised its India sales projections. Initial targets have been reduced by one‐third to approximately 3,000 units in the first year, reflecting measured realism amid market uncertainties and distribution challenges.

VinFast has previously sought reduction of import duties on fully built EVs, aiming to sustain competitive pricing until local assembly becomes fully operational. Domestic automakers have opposed this move, citing concerns over market fairness.

The VF 7, which carries a lithium‐ion battery capacity of approximately 75 kWh and offers up to Level 2 ADAS, was designed by former General Motors designer Lee Jae Hoon. It is expected to debut ahead of India's upcoming festival season, with the VF 6 following suit.

As VinFast prepares for pre-bookings on 15 July, its strategy integrates showroom proliferation, service infrastructure, local manufacturing and sustainable practices. The expanding dealership network and ecosystem partnerships aim to support customer confidence, while adjustments to sales forecasts and regulatory considerations underscore a pragmatic, long-term approach to entering one of the world's fastest-growing EV markets.

