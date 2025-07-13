403
Musk’s X CEO quits position
(MENAFN) Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X (formerly Twitter), has announced her resignation, ending a brief and turbulent period at the company owned by Elon Musk. Yaccarino took over as CEO in mid-2023, less than a year after Musk acquired the platform, with Musk stating she would manage business operations while he focused on product and technology.
In a post on X on Wednesday, Yaccarino did not specify her reasons for stepping down but expressed gratitude for the “two incredible years” she spent at the company, without revealing her next steps. She highlighted achievements during her tenure, including efforts to improve user safety—especially for minors—and restore advertiser confidence. She also mentioned launching Community Notes, a crowdsourced fact-checking feature, and X Money, the company’s fintech and payments service. Yaccarino expressed optimism about the future, particularly with the growth of xAI, X’s artificial intelligence arm.
Musk responded briefly with thanks but has yet to announce a successor.
Although no official explanation was given, Yaccarino’s exit is widely attributed to internal conflicts, including reported disagreements with Musk, ongoing content moderation challenges, and difficulties in regaining advertiser trust during a volatile time for the platform.
Despite her CEO title, Yaccarino’s control was often limited as Musk retained authority over key decisions, reportedly causing friction. Advertising revenue suffered due to concerns about hate speech, misinformation, and ads placed alongside extremist content, leading to a decline in advertisers and a lawsuit against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, which later dissolved.
The rollout of Grok, an AI chatbot developed by xAI, sparked controversy for promoting racist and antisemitic content, forcing the company to remove offensive posts and strengthen moderation.
Before joining X, Yaccarino spent over a decade heading global advertising at NBCUniversal. She also served on former President Donald Trump’s Sports Council and later led the Ad Council, where she worked with the Biden administration on a Covid-19 vaccine campaign featuring Pope Francis.
