Mouni Roy Dreams Of Island Life From The Comfort Of Her Bed
Taking to Instagram, she shared a glimpse of her relaxed, tropical state of mind. Roy posted a couple of her photos and videos from her vacation and simply captioned it,“In my bed but mentally on an island.” In the images, the actress is seen rocking different bikinis. She also shared candid photos where she is seen enjoying the island. One video shows Mouni lying down and relaxing while making funny faces at the camera.
A few days ago, the 'Gold' actress revealed in an Instagram post that she had begun shooting for her upcoming film“The Wives.” Mouni Roy shared a photo of herself with director Madhur Bhandarkar, where both were holding clapboards as they posed together on set. The 'Brahmāstra' actress captioned the post,“Day 1 on this new film I'm truly excited about, grateful to be creating with the maestro himself @imbhandarkar Thrilled for the journey ahead #TheWives @pranavjain27.”
Responding to the post, Mouni's close friend and fellow actress Disha Patani wrote, "Congratulations, my Mon, go kill it!"
“The Wives,” which is an original narrative rooted in the fascinating world of glamour, also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruvala.
Mouni Roy began her acting journey in 2006 with the popular television show“Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.” She went on to gain widespread recognition for her role as Sati in“Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.”
In 2011, she made her film debut with the Punjabi romantic drama“Hero Hitler in Love.” The 39-year-old actress made her Hindi film debut in 2018 with Akshay Kumar's period sports drama“Gold.” In 2022, she earned critical acclaim for her performance in the fantasy epic“Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment