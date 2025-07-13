403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Denounces Japan’s “Unusual” Military Air Encounters
(MENAFN) China sharply criticized Japan on Sunday over recent “unusual” air encounters between their military aircraft, following Tokyo’s formal protest to Beijing about the incidents, according to state-backed media.
Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin accused Japanese Air Force reconnaissance planes of repeatedly entering China’s East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) to carry out close-range surveillance operations.
Jiang emphasized that Chinese military aircraft responded by verifying, identifying, tracking, and monitoring the Japanese planes, affirming Beijing’s response “was entirely legitimate, reasonable, and conducted in a professional and standard manner.”
Highlighting the risks to maritime and air security, the spokesman condemned the close reconnaissance and “harassment” tactics employed by Japanese vessels and aircraft. He called on Tokyo to “work with China to foster an atmosphere conducive to the stable development of bilateral ties.”
This confrontation follows Japan’s statement on Thursday reporting that on July 9 and 10, Chinese military aircraft “made unusual close approaches toward (Japanese) Air Self-Defense Force aircraft conducting surveillance and monitoring operations over the East China Sea.”
Japan’s Defense Ministry detailed that a Chinese fighter-bomber came within 30 meters (98 feet) of a Japanese military plane during two consecutive days over the East China Sea, intensifying the ongoing regional military tensions.
Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin accused Japanese Air Force reconnaissance planes of repeatedly entering China’s East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) to carry out close-range surveillance operations.
Jiang emphasized that Chinese military aircraft responded by verifying, identifying, tracking, and monitoring the Japanese planes, affirming Beijing’s response “was entirely legitimate, reasonable, and conducted in a professional and standard manner.”
Highlighting the risks to maritime and air security, the spokesman condemned the close reconnaissance and “harassment” tactics employed by Japanese vessels and aircraft. He called on Tokyo to “work with China to foster an atmosphere conducive to the stable development of bilateral ties.”
This confrontation follows Japan’s statement on Thursday reporting that on July 9 and 10, Chinese military aircraft “made unusual close approaches toward (Japanese) Air Self-Defense Force aircraft conducting surveillance and monitoring operations over the East China Sea.”
Japan’s Defense Ministry detailed that a Chinese fighter-bomber came within 30 meters (98 feet) of a Japanese military plane during two consecutive days over the East China Sea, intensifying the ongoing regional military tensions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment